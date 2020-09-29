Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

What's Coming Up For It’s In The Ballot - Palmerston North

Tuesday, 29 September 2020, 5:32 pm
Press Release: It Is In The Ballot

Palmerston north - It's in the Ballot is happening this Thursday, 1st October at the Square Edge Art Studio, with members of the public are welcome to attend as Audience members, doors open from 530pm, with the show going live on Facebook, Youtube and Twitch at 630pm for viewers from home to watch, and see who they like to be the next MP for Wellington Central. Show will finish transmission around 830pm and

Attending candidates are

David Poppelwell - New Conservatives

Teanau Tuiono - Green

William Wood - National

Sharon Lyon - Advance NZ

We have Apologies from

Tangi Utikere - Labour

We also haven’t heard back from, and are assuming they have declined

Darroch Ball - NZ First

Jack Phillips - ACT

Each candidate will be getting 3 rounds of questions from the Ballot Boxes with questions ranging from what local electorate issues to national issues and also one about, what would you do if a constituent rings up to ask you how to change a tyre. Members of the public will also be able to ask questions. Each Candidate towards the end of the show will also answer one question, if elected, what private members bill will they put into the ballot and why.

The show will be Hosted by Sam Somers, producer and inspirer of the show and its format along with Karl Pearce as the local guest host, Former Political Radio Host on Access Manawatu and Palmerston North Resident

Audience members will also be able play a part with our own version of Bingo where each Audience member gets a bingo card and the first person to get their 8 numbers will win a prize.

From the production team, Sam, Eddy and Stacey we will look forward to seeing both Candidates and the public this Wednesday Night

Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/itsintheballot

Youtube page - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCflvbIk7OfJ8xoCe-_BlFMA/featured

Twitch page - https://www.twitch.tv/itsintheballotnz

Website - https://itsintheballot.nz/

