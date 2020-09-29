Exporting Corruption Downunder

Free Webinar. Thursday 15th October, 6.30 pm- New Zealand; 4.30 pm - Australia and 8.30 am - Berlin

Join our Australasian/international discussion on foreign bribery on Thursday 15 October.

Foreign bribery is not an abstract phenomenon; it has huge consequences for both the payer and recipient. Money lost to foreign bribes creates significant economic repercussions, triggers unfair competitive advantages and results in fewer public services for the people who need them most.

Exporting Corruption is a research report that rates the performance of 44 leading global exporters, including 40 countries that are signatories of Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Anti-Bribery Convention, and shows how well - or poorly - countries are enforcing the rules.

More than 20 years after this law was adopted, a corruption-free, level playing field for global trade is still a distant dream.

In this webinar we hear how New Zealand and Australia stack up in their response to foreign bribery, and also hear from the report's author at Transparency International.

