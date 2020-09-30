Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Millions For Church Renos Is Vote-buying

Wednesday, 30 September 2020, 11:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Responding to the Provincial Growth Fund’s $10m spend on Pasifika churches, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:

“This kind of hyper-targeted spending can only be read as vote-buying. With a growing Debt Monster, now is not the time to fork out millions for church renos.”

“At least previous Provincial Growth Fund recipients have been taxpaying businesses. Churches, however, don’t pay taxes.”

“This is technically a business-as-usual Government announcement but it reads like pure election politics. In the week that postal voting opens for the election, this is the Government exploiting taxpayer money for the sake of its re-election campaign.”

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
