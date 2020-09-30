Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Te Pūtahitanga O Te Waipounamu Opens New Round Of WAVE Funding

Wednesday, 30 September 2020, 2:59 pm
Press Release: Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu is celebrating the opening of a new Wave commissioning round, and is calling for applicants from Te Waipounamu, Rekohu/Wharekauri and Rakiura. Applications are open now and will close on Wednesday 28 October.

Pouārahi Helen Leahy says that Wave funding is an integral part of Te Pūtahitanga’s role as the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency for Te Waipounamu.

“Whānau have amazing ideas about how to overcome the challenges that face them, and to realise the aspirations they hold for themselves and their communities,” Ms Leahy says. “Our role is to connect them to the funding they need to create innovative solutions, so that they may flourish in their own image and on their own terms. Wave funding gives whānau the opportunity to do just that, by bringing their vision to life.”

This Wave is particularly special as applicants are encouraged to think of ways to help their communities respond to the unique challenges this year has brought.

“We know that many of our whānau have been severely affected by the impacts of COVID-19, and that these effects are expected to continue for some time,” Ms Leahy says. “We also know that whānau are adaptable and innovative, and that for many, lockdown was an opportunity to imagine a different way of life. We welcome these ideas, and for this reason we are consciously targeting our funding at initiatives that will help whānau to rebuild and ultimately to thrive.”

This commissioning round also includes a new offering from Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu – micro-financing loans for small to medium businesses.

“What we have learned in the past is that whānau business owners are incredibly resourceful and highly-skilled, but they may need a small boost to kickstart their operations,” says Ms Leahy. “They have indicated that a micro-financing loan is the best solution for them, as it empowers them to get their business off the ground and motivates them to succeed in order to repay the loan.”

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu is committed to working with all applicants to give them the best possible chance of success. Kaimahi will be hosting a series of workshops throughout Te Waipounamu in the next four weeks to answer any questions and help whānau complete the application form. Otherwise, visit teputahitanga.org for more information.

Background information

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu is the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency for the South Island, and represents a legal partnership of the nine iwi of the South Island. Wave commissioning rounds provide applicants with direct access to Whānau Ora investment through open tender funding waves. Whānau living in Te Waipounamu, Rekohu/Wharekauri and Rakiura are encouraged to apply for funding for innovative programmes and initiatives that are whānau-centred, intergenerational, self-determining and provide direct impact.

