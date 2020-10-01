Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Public Debate: National, Labour, Greens, ACT, TOP To Debate Doughnut Economics Policies For NZ

Thursday, 1 October 2020, 1:50 pm
Press Release: DEANZ

Friday Oct 9 event introduced by Kate Raworth, author of Doughnut Economics

 Auckland Central candidates Helen White (Labour) and Chlöe Swarbrick (Greens) join Dan Bidois (National), Felix Poole (ACT) and Shai Navot (TOP) to debate their party’s respective policies for sustainable economic progress at a public meeting on October 9 at Freemans Bay Community Hall. The National Party has promised a candidate that is to be confirmed.

Facilitated by Doughnut Economics Advocacy New Zealand (DEANZ) and introduced by Kate Raworth, renowned author of Doughnut Economics: seven ways to think like a 21st century economist, the Doughnut Economics Election 2020 Policy Debate will discuss New Zealand’s potential to be the first country to implement a Doughnut Economics framework.

What: Doughnut Economics Election 2020 Policy Debate

When: 7pm - 8.30pm Friday Oct 9, 2020

Where: Freemans Bay Community Hall, 52 Hepburn Street, Ponsonby, Auckland

Facebook live streaming: Doughnut Economics Advocacy Representatives

Speakers:

· Kate Raworth – Oxford University (by Zoom)

· Helen White - Labour Auckland Central Candidate

· Chlöe Swarbrick – Greens Auckland Central Candidate

· Dan Bidois – National Party Member for Northcote

· Felix Poole - ACT

· Shai Navot - TOP

· James Watson - Doughnut Economics New Zealand

Hosted by Paul Gilberd, Community Finance New Zealand

Entry: Free, limited capacity. Register via the Doughnut Economics New Zealand MeetUp page.

Doughnut Economics is a new economic framework to ensure no one falls short on life’s essentials such as food, housing, healthcare and political voice, while ensuring that collectively we do not overshoot our pressure on Earth’s systems such as a stable climate, fertile soils, and a protective ozone layer.

The Doughnut Economics Election 2020 Policy Debate recognises the pivotal role our elected representatives play in responding to these fundamental issues.

Facilitator James Watson, founder and managing director of Doughnut Economics Advocacy New Zealand, says as New Zealand and the rest of the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, new thinking is needed.

“Amsterdam has signed up to implement city-wide policies based on a Doughnut Economics model,” says James. “Our vision is that New Zealand will be the first country to adopt Doughnut Economics.

“The doughnut is a perfect metaphor for a new way of thinking about our economic system,” says James. “The centre of a doughnut is empty. If people lack what they need to live with dignity, they fall into the hole in the middle of the doughnut. Life is not worthwhile there.

“Outside the doughnut is also empty. If we keep following growth economics, trying to expand the size of the doughnut, drawing too heavily on what the planet has to give, life will not be worthwhile here either. We need to learn to live in the sweet spot where we have sufficiency, but we don’t take too much.”

