COLFO Election Debate
This evening the Council of Licenced Firearms Owners (COLFO) will host an election debate on the future of firearms in New Zealand society.
Candidates will debate what the place of firearms should be in New Zealand and whether there is a divergence in views between urban and rural communities.
Audience members will also hear from guest speakers on the utility of firearms in rural communities, and about Australia’s experience with changes to firearms laws.
Debate participants:
- Hon Ron Mark
MP
NZ First Party Wairarapa candidate & firearms spokesperson
- Mike
Butterick
National Party Wairarapa candidate
- Celia Wade-Brown
Green Party Wairarapa candidate
- Nicole
McKee
ACT Party Rongotai candidate & firearms spokesperson
The Future of Firearms in New Zealand
Time: 6.30 – 8pm
Date: Friday 2 October
Location: The Masterton Club, 98 Chapel Street, Masterton
This event will be livestreamed on the COLFO Facebook and YouTube accounts, and will also be available on Wairarapa Freeview Channel 41.