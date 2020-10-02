COLFO Election Debate

This evening the Council of Licenced Firearms Owners (COLFO) will host an election debate on the future of firearms in New Zealand society.

Candidates will debate what the place of firearms should be in New Zealand and whether there is a divergence in views between urban and rural communities.

Audience members will also hear from guest speakers on the utility of firearms in rural communities, and about Australia’s experience with changes to firearms laws.

Debate participants:

Hon Ron Mark MP

NZ First Party Wairarapa candidate & firearms spokesperson Mike Butterick

National Party Wairarapa candidate Celia Wade-Brown

Green Party Wairarapa candidate Nicole McKee

ACT Party Rongotai candidate & firearms spokesperson

The Future of Firearms in New Zealand

Time: 6.30 – 8pm

Date: Friday 2 October

Location: The Masterton Club, 98 Chapel Street, Masterton

This event will be livestreamed on the COLFO Facebook and YouTube accounts, and will also be available on Wairarapa Freeview Channel 41.

