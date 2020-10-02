Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Primary Health Care Workers Ballot For Further Industrial Action If No Quick Resolution

Friday, 2 October 2020, 5:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

More than 3400 primary health workers across more than 500 general practices and accident and medical centres have voted overwhelmingly for further industrial action if there is no resolution that addresses pay parity.

The resolution adopted at the 34 stop work meetings held on Wednesday 30 September reads, "Unless there is additional funding allocated for pay parity enabling negotiations to resume on this basis by 14 October we support a ballot then commencing for further industrial action."

NZNO Primary Health Care (PHC) Industrial Advisor Chris Wilson said this time-frame has been proposed, in good faith, to allow for a resolution without further disruption to Primary Health Care (PHC) services. In the meantime, NZNO is discussing with members what form that industrial action will take if it has to go ahead.

Following a meeting on 24 September between Ministry of Health (MOH) and DHB representatives, the NZMA and Green Cross Health, they put out this key message:

"The Ministry of Health, DHB representatives, the NZMA and Green Cross Health met on 24 September 2020 to gain a common understanding of progress in the Primary Care MECA bargaining. It was a useful and productive meeting during which all meeting attendees gained a better appreciation of the issues, and recognised and agreed on the need for a consistent, sustainable approach to pay parity across the health system. Primary care nurses are seen as a priority workforce for progressing pay parity. Meeting attendees have agreed to work together on this issue, with an initial focus on the Primary Care MECA."

Ms Wilson said that while it was positive to hear there is now a commitment to pay parity in the PHC MECA, particularly after one year of extensive lobbying, this was not evident at negotiations that followed on 28 September. Instead NZNO were informed by the employer parties that matters are still being worked on by the DHB and MOH and that it may take some weeks.

"Our members have said this is simply not good enough. They are not prepared to be fobbed off with a statement like this, particularly when projected costings and extensive information was given to the then Minister of Health a year ago," she said.

"We are constantly hearing about nurses who have changed jobs outside of Primary Health Care and that’s because of the 10.6% pay parity gap not because they are not committed to the PHC sector," she said.

"We can avoid this crisis scenario, but it requires a commitment to an urgent resolution," says Ms Wilson

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Nurses Organisation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Debates As Game-shows, And Why Mixing Politics And Religion Is A Bad Idea

Political debates have dominated the week’s campaign cycle, here and elsewhere. Routinely, leaders’ debates ( and polls) are the roadside diners and comfort stops on the otherwise featureless landscape of an election campaign. They’re useful punctuation points in the campaign narrative. And when I say “useful” I mean useful mainly to the media – who provide the ringmasters and much of the blow by blow commentary on social media. They also serve as the aftermatch analysts who get to rate the contestants on how perkily they have responded to the prods that have just been applied to their personas... More>>

 

Labour: Faster, Cheaper Planning Laws Will Protect Environment

Labour is committed to delivering better outcomes for our natural and urban environments, and so will repeal and replace the Resource Management Act.
Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said Labour’s changes will remove complexity and inconsistency, improve environmental outcomes, and reduce costs for all involved.... More>>

ALSO:

Election: Advance Voting Starts October 3rd

Voters will head to the polls on Saturday when nearly 450 advance voting places open their doors for this year’s election and referendums. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the popularity of advance voting has been rising steadily – ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Whether This Election Is Already A Foregone Conclusion

Currently, this election looks like being a no contest. The weekend’s Newshub poll has the centre left enjoying a roughly 57-36% lead over the centre right. Labour is on 50.1% and the Greens 6.5%, while National remains in the dreaded 20s at 29.6% More>>

ALSO:

Serious Fraud Office: Files Charges In Relation To NZ First Foundation Donations

The SFO has filed a charge of ‘Obtaining by Deception’ against two defendants in the New Zealand First Foundation electoral funding case. The charges were filed on 23 September. The defendants have interim name suppression and so cannot be named ... More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Managing COVID-19 Risk From Overseas - Expert Reaction

A flurry of new imported COVID-19 cases has been announced today, with ten on the same flight from India. Twelve new cases in total have been detected in managed isolation facilities today. The Ministry of Health said the high number of cases reflects that ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Taking Action To Reduce Waste And Plastics

Phase out single use and hard to recycle plastics by 2025 Create a $50m Plastics Innovation Fund to develop alternatives Standardise kerbside recycling The Labour Party is taking the next step in removing plastic rubbish from our oceans and environment ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 