Now’s Not The Time To Slow Down, Let’s Keep Moving - Labour Launches New TV Ad

Labour has launched a new television ad for the final two weeks of the 2020 campaign, highlighting New Zealand’s successful fight against COVID-19 and the progress that is at stake in this election, Labour Campaign Chair Megan Woods says.

“With early voting now open, our new ad lays out clearly the choice in this election - do we keep moving in our current direction with a strong, stable government led by Jacinda Ardern, or do we change course and put New Zealand’s recovery at risk?

“Our new ad highlights the progress we’ve made in the fight against COVID-19, and our plan to respond, recover and rebuild our economy.

“With the opposition rolling out a reckless fiscal plan that doesn’t add up, now’s not the time for destabilising change that risks slowing down our recovery.

"New Zealanders have seen what Labour has achieved throughout COVID to protect jobs and business. We are already rolling out our plan to build on that success and make the most of our economic headstart. We're asking New Zealanders to keep backing Jacinda Ardern and the plan that has worked well for us so far.

“In this election, we are asking New Zealanders to choose stability and a clear path forward - to keep the country going in the right direction. Early voting is now open – with so much at stake, voting has never been more important,” says Megan Woods.

