It Is Game On In The Waiariki Electorate

Māori Party Candidate for Waiariki, Rawiri Waititi is thrilled about the Māori Television Poll result released tonight, showing 38% of respondents say they intend to vote for the Labour candidate and 26% intend to vote for Rawiri Waititi.

“Polling only 12% behind an incumbent tells me that our people are ready for change. I am grateful for my whānau, the massive support we’ve got and I’m very happy with the authentically Māori, whānau oriented, grass-roots, up the guts, kapahaka campaign we have been running”

The Māori Television Poll also found that 24% of respondents were unsure about who their candidate vote would go to.

“The number of undecided people tells me that Waiariki are living up to their reputation of thinking independently and critically and not succumbing to the rhetoric being dished out by the Labour Party. Waiariki has always been a Māori Party strong-hold and our campaign has been focussed on regaining their trust and instilling the hope that I will amplify their voice and fight for their interests” said Waititi.

Across all Maori Televeision polls so far, there has been an overwhelming support for the Māori Party to be in coalition with Labour.

Waititi says “The only way our people can achieve their desired coalition is by giving their candidate vote to me Rawiri Waititi”.

“Two weeks is a long time in politics. We will continue to run a strong campaign, we will continue to advocate fiercely for our people and we will continue to do it with integrity”

© Scoop Media

