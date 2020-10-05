Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Widespread Confusion About End Of Life Choice Act

Monday, 5 October 2020, 6:22 am
Press Release: Renee Joubert

Recent nationwide polling shows that 80% of New Zealand adults are still confused about what the End of Life Choice Act would legalise.

It’s not about turning off machines.

Respondents were asked, “According to your understanding of the End of Life Choice Act, would it legalise people choosing to have machines turned off that are keeping them alive?” Only 21% knew that this Act would not make it legal to have life support machines turned off. Alarmingly, 45% were unsure and 34% thought that the Act would legalise this choice, when in fact it is already legal. People can make choices for their future end-of-life care by completing an Advance Care Plan.

Mentally ill people can receive euthanasia if they meet the eligibility criteria.

Only 18% were aware that terminally ill people who meet all the eligibility criteria, but also have depression or another mental illness, would indeed be allowed euthanasia under this Act. About 41% thought that mentally ill people would always be excluded and another 41% were unsure.

The Act states that a person cannot be eligible for a lethal dose when their only reason is mental illness, advanced age or disability. However, the Act would not exclude people who are mentally ill, elderly or disabled if they also have a terminal illness and meet the other eligibility criteria. Even David Seymour seems to be unaware of this fact.

A person doesn’t need to have physical pain to be eligible.

Less than a third (28%) knew that this Act would make euthanasia available to terminally ill people even if they don’t have any physical pain. A third (33%) mistakenly thought that a person would need to have physical pain to qualify and 39% were unsure.

The End of Life Choice Act requires that a person experiences “unbearable suffering that cannot be relieved in a manner the person considers tolerable” but doesn’t require that this suffering be physical. As Queens Counsel barrister Grant Illingworth explains, “The unbearable suffering may be mental. It may be emotional. It may be aspects of the person’s circumstances that cause them to feel totally desperate and unable to cope.”

A large Australian study found that 53% of people who were imminently dying within hours or days did not experience any pain at all. Only 4% had severe pain. The authors stated that these people had pain that required further attention and that it was at the beginning of the terminal phase. They did not imply that any of these patients had unmanageable pain or that they ended up dying in pain.

The witnesses safeguard was left out.

About 41% of respondents assumed that the Act would require two witnesses when a person signs their euthanasia request in front of the doctor and about 40% were unsure. Only 18% knew that the Act does not actually include this safeguard.

Parliament did not discuss why the witnesses safeguard was left out of the law New Zealand is voting on, despite the fact that it has been established overseas for 22 years: It is included in the assisted dying laws of Canada; Victoria and Western Australia; and nine US states.

In these countries, two people need to witness a person signing their written request in front of the first doctor. The witnesses need to confirm that the person is of sound mind and is not being pressured by the doctor or anyone else at that time. This doctor is not allowed to be one of the witnesses.

A common misunderstanding is that the “independent medical practitioner” in the End of Life Choice Act is “an independent witness”. However, the role of this doctor in the proposed New Zealand law is not comparable to the role of the two witnesses in overseas laws. The independent medical practitioner (second doctor) only needs to confirm whether the person meets the eligibility criteria and is not allowed to be present when the person confirms their request in writing. The second doctor is not required to “ensure the person expresses their wish free from pressure” (section 11) or to stop the process when pressure is suspected (section 24). Only the first doctor is required to do these things.

Calling voters to read widely

Voters are encouraged to consider not only what is included in the End of Life Choice Act, but also what is missing from this Act, compared to overseas assisted dying laws. Almost 200 lawyers have signed an open statement warning New Zealand against this particular Act. The Government’s summary is biased and insufficient.

The poll was conducted by Curia Market Research on 30 September. Respondents were randomly selected and contacted by landline or mobile phone. The maximum sampling error (for a result of 50%) is ±4.9% at the 95% confidence level.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Renee Joubert on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Debates As Game-shows, And Why Mixing Politics And Religion Is A Bad Idea

Political debates have dominated the week’s campaign cycle, here and elsewhere. Routinely, leaders’ debates ( and polls) are the roadside diners and comfort stops on the otherwise featureless landscape of an election campaign. They’re useful punctuation points in the campaign narrative. And when I say “useful” I mean useful mainly to the media – who provide the ringmasters and much of the blow by blow commentary on social media. They also serve as the aftermatch analysts who get to rate the contestants on how perkily they have responded to the prods that have just been applied to their personas... More>>

 

Labour: Faster, Cheaper Planning Laws Will Protect Environment

Labour is committed to delivering better outcomes for our natural and urban environments, and so will repeal and replace the Resource Management Act.
Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said Labour’s changes will remove complexity and inconsistency, improve environmental outcomes, and reduce costs for all involved.... More>>

ALSO:

Election: Advance Voting Starts October 3rd

Voters will head to the polls on Saturday when nearly 450 advance voting places open their doors for this year’s election and referendums. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the popularity of advance voting has been rising steadily – ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Whether This Election Is Already A Foregone Conclusion

Currently, this election looks like being a no contest. The weekend’s Newshub poll has the centre left enjoying a roughly 57-36% lead over the centre right. Labour is on 50.1% and the Greens 6.5%, while National remains in the dreaded 20s at 29.6% More>>

ALSO:

Serious Fraud Office: Files Charges In Relation To NZ First Foundation Donations

The SFO has filed a charge of ‘Obtaining by Deception’ against two defendants in the New Zealand First Foundation electoral funding case. The charges were filed on 23 September. The defendants have interim name suppression and so cannot be named ... More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Managing COVID-19 Risk From Overseas - Expert Reaction

A flurry of new imported COVID-19 cases has been announced today, with ten on the same flight from India. Twelve new cases in total have been detected in managed isolation facilities today. The Ministry of Health said the high number of cases reflects that ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Taking Action To Reduce Waste And Plastics

Phase out single use and hard to recycle plastics by 2025 Create a $50m Plastics Innovation Fund to develop alternatives Standardise kerbside recycling The Labour Party is taking the next step in removing plastic rubbish from our oceans and environment ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 