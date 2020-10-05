Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Conservative Challenges Tvnz To Honour Fairness, Free Speech & Democracy

Monday, 5 October 2020, 2:51 pm
Press Release: New Conservative

New Conservative is preparing a legal challenge over the publicly-owned TVNZ’s right to pick and choose which political parties get election coverage in their televised debate planned for 8th October. New Conservative’s action is a last resort, taken after several attempts to discuss the issue with TVNZ executives.

New Conservative is the 5th highest polling party, equal now to NZ First and rising, an established, committed political option, and is standing candidates in all 72 electorates, including the Maori seats (only matched in seat numbers by Labour - see attached).

“TVNZ’s actions are simply not compatible with maintaining a healthy democracy,” said New Conservative Leader, Leighton Baker. “It’s absurd that they are protecting the established parties, or preferring separatist and entertainment participants over serious political contenders who are working hard for real New Zealanders of all ethnicities who just want to be heard by government.

“TVNZ claims that we are not yet polling high enough to be included, yet New Conservative has been the highest polling party outside of government for most of the past nine years. We have achieved this despite the lack of media support,” Baker stated.

“TVNZ’s hypocrisy is that polling has New Conservative trending significantly ahead of Advance NZ and Maori parties, yet TVNZ are still including them in the line-up. Why would they want to include a failed MP and party, or support those hopelessly outside of contention?

“A true democracy relies on a robust media, facilitating the full and open exchange of ideas in an unbiased way. Yet TVNZ seems committed to rigorously promoting some narratives while totally suppressing others. This is definitely not in the public interest,” concludes Baker.

 

Gordon Campbell: On Four-year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters for longer. What’s not for them to like? So far, there has been so sign of what the public would receive in return. More efficiency? Yeah right. But “efficiency” is not your friend... More>>

 

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>

Labour: Faster, Cheaper Planning Laws Will Protect Environment

Labour is committed to delivering better outcomes for our natural and urban environments, and so will repeal and replace the Resource Management Act.
Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said Labour’s changes will remove complexity and inconsistency, improve environmental outcomes, and reduce costs for all involved.... More>>

Election: Advance Voting Starts October 3rd

Voters will head to the polls on Saturday when nearly 450 advance voting places open their doors for this year’s election and referendums. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the popularity of advance voting has been rising steadily – ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Whether This Election Is Already A Foregone Conclusion

Currently, this election looks like being a no contest. The weekend’s Newshub poll has the centre left enjoying a roughly 57-36% lead over the centre right. Labour is on 50.1% and the Greens 6.5%, while National remains in the dreaded 20s at 29.6% More>>

Science Media Centre: Managing COVID-19 Risk From Overseas - Expert Reaction

A flurry of new imported COVID-19 cases has been announced today, with ten on the same flight from India. Twelve new cases in total have been detected in managed isolation facilities today. The Ministry of Health said the high number of cases reflects that ... More>>

Government: Taking Action To Reduce Waste And Plastics

Phase out single use and hard to recycle plastics by 2025 Create a $50m Plastics Innovation Fund to develop alternatives Standardise kerbside recycling The Labour Party is taking the next step in removing plastic rubbish from our oceans and environment ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding ... More>>

Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>


