Whakatau 2020: Election Debates – Te Reo Māori Only Cross-party Debate Tuesday 6 October 2020

Māori Television will televise New Zealand’s only te reo Māori cross-party debate this Tuesday 6 October 7pm as part of its Whakatau 2020 election debates.

While the focus for the station is the Māori seats, the debate in the Māori language provides candidates from a range of political parties the opportunity to have their say.

“It is really important for Māori to see and hear political issues in te reo Māori and our national cross-party debate will allow this to happen,” said Tāhuhu Rangapū Shane Taurima.

Peeni Henare (Labour), Shane Jones (NZ First), Teanau Tuiono (Greens), Rawiri Waititi (Māori Party) and Sonny Wilcox (Vision NZ) will represent their parties on the debate.

Editor’s Notes:

Peeni Henare is the sitting Labour MP for Tāmaki Makaurau, Minister of Civil Defence, Whānau Ora, and Youth and Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health) and Tourism

Shane Jones is New Zealand First’s candidate for Northland and is the Minister for Regional Economic Development, Minister of Forestry, Associate Minister of Finance, Minister for Infrastructure, Associate Minister for State Owned Enterprises, and Associate Minister of Transport.

Teanau Tuiono is Number 8 on the Green Party list and is based in Palmerston North. He is passionate about justice for people and the planet, working with our diverse communities to make Aotearoa New Zealand a great place to live.

Rawiri Waititi is the Māori candidate for Waiariki. He believes in equality for all and is committed to representing and advocating for his people and Aotearoa whānui. Being a fluent speaker of Te Reo Māori, he is committed to the preservation and maintenance of Te Reo. He also recognises the importance of education.

Sonny Wilcox is a candidate for Manurewa. He is concerned for the future of New Zealand in particular the loss of our national identity, values and principles. He is also concerned about the health and wellbeing of vulnerable whānau and communities both now and into the future.

