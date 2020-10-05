Votesafe.nz Deny Involvement After Its Flyers Found In EasyVote Packs

It has been reported today by The Spinoff.co.nz that an unknown number of flyers printed on behalf of the Safer Future Charitable Trust have been found in EasyVote envelopes distributed by the Electoral Commission.

“We do not know how this has happened. We are committed to running an ethical, legal campaign for the End of Life Choice Act referendum”, says Mr Kloosterboer.

VoteSafe has been in contact with NZ Post, The Electoral Commission and Ovato, the company that printed and distributed their flyer. It understands that Ovato also printed the referendum voting information flyer for the Electoral Commission which was also in the EasyVote pack.

“We contracted Ovato to print and distribute our flyer, and it is our understanding that they were printed in the same facility as the Electoral Commission’s EasyVote referendum flyer. We are hopeful that further investigation will quickly determine the cause of this error” says Mr Kloosterboer.

VoteSafe has been committed to running a clean and transparent public information campaign. All advertisements were first vetted by lawyers to ensure the information met the standards of the Advertising Standards Authority.

“We started this campaign because of our genuinely held belief that the End of Life Choice Act is a poorly written Act with insufficient safeguards for the most vulnerable New Zealanders.”

“It seems like this may be a case of human error. When it comes to the End of Life Choice Act, mistakes will end in death, and that’s exactly why we are concerned about this Act.”

