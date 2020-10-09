International Day Of The Girl Child - Call For Ban On Sex Selection Abortion In New Zealand

This Sunday October 11th is the United Nations International Day of the Girl Child. The International Day of the Girl Child focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights. Recognised since 2011, it will be the first community observance of the day in Kaikohe, at the Memorial Park.

Organisers of the event will also be using it as a platform to call for the ban of sex selective abortion in New Zealand. Earlier this year the New Zealand Parliament voted against banning sex selective abortion. Event organiser Mike Shaw says, “If we are going to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights, it must begin in the womb.”

Most New Zealanders do not agree with sex selective abortion but their are fears that it will increase in New Zealand due to our high immigration rates from countries where it is a problem. For example, researchers estimate that 6.8 million fewer female births will be recorded across India by 2030 because of the persistent use of selective abortions.

Currently, parliament opposes the performance of abortions being sought solely because of a preference for the fetus to be of a particular sex but voted against banning the practice outright.

“My concern is that because it is not illegal, some abortionists will perform them. It will become known that if you don’t want your girl baby, go to a certain clinic and they will abort it. We can’t wait five years for a ‘review’ as suggested in the new law. Ban the practice now before girls are killed just for being girls,” Shaw says.

The event will feature music, bouncy castles and fun events celebrating girlhood. Community leaders from a wide range of backgrounds will promote girls’ empowerment and call for a ban on sex selective abortion.

© Scoop Media

