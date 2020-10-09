Climate Activists Celebrate Successful Shut Down Of Minerals Forum Before It Even Started
Climate activists are today celebrating their success in
shutting down the 2020 Minerals Forum before it was even due
to start, next Tuesday in Kirirkiriroa
Hamilton.
“This event has been abandoned
because destructive polluters know that their time is up.
They know that they can’t meet in person without facing
serious disruption from people concerned about catastrophic
climate change,” said Felix Hoornaert, spokesperson for
Stop the Minerals Forum Coalition.
“The
Minerals Forum was set down to be a two-day conference
hosted by the biggest mining companies in New Zealand that
directly profit from climate destruction and ecocide, such
as coal mining company Bathurst Resources Ltd, Oceana Gold
and NZ Coal and Carbon.”
“We were
mobilising for a major action at the conference venue, but
we have been informed that the conference is not going
ahead. This is great news because when these climate
criminals meet, they threaten the security of every person
on the planet.”
“These companies may
take their conference discussions online, but climate
activists will still meet to target climate criminals in the
Waikato next week. Not only must their conference stop, the
very practices that these companies engage in have to be
halted. Business-as-usual is no longer an option as we face
unprecedented climate chaos and ecological
annihilation.”
“The economy needs to
change course. We can't keep mining our planet and shipping
goods around the planet so a few get rich while billions of
people suffer."
"We need to create
regenerative economies that support local industry and heal
damaged ecosystems and communities. If we live within the
natural limits of our planet and look after each other
fairly and responsibly we can have health and abundance for
all."
“We encourage people to come to
Hamilton and join a nonviolent action in support of climate
justice next Tuesday (October 13th). We know that people
power works - when we stand united and unwavering in our
opposition, we can bring real
change.”
“We want to acknowledge all of
the hard work of climate activists around Aotearoa and the
world who have worked relentlessly to stop climate
destruction. The momentum and movement for climate justice
just keeps growing
stronger.”