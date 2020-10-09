What's Coming Up For It’s In The Ballot - Ohariu

Ohariu - It's in the Ballot is happening this Sunday 11th October at the Khandallah town Hall, with members of the public are welcome to attend as Audience members, doors open from 530pm, with the show going live on Facebook, Youtube and Twitch at 630pm for viewers from home to watch, and see who they like to be the next MP for Ohariu. Show will finish transmission around 830pm

Attending candidates are

Jessica Hammond - TOP

Allan Cawood - One

Brett Hudson - National

Greg O'Connor - Labour

John Ranta - Greens

Tracey Martin - NZ First

Liam Welsh - Not a Party

Philip Lynch - New Conservatives

We also haven’t heard back from, and are assuming they have declined

Sean Fitzpatrick - ACT

Each candidate will be getting 3 rounds of questions from the Ballot Boxes with questions ranging from what local electorate issues to national issues. Members of the public will also be able to ask questions. Each Candidate towards the end of the show will also answer one question, if elected, what private members bill will they put into the ballot and why.

The show will be Hosted by Sam Somers, producer and inspirer of the show and its format along with Ray Chung as the local guest host and Ohariu Resident of 35 years with a wealth of local knowledge

Audience members will also be able play a part with our own version of Bingo where each Audience member gets a bingo card and the first person to get their 8 numbers will win a prize.

From the production team, Sam, Eddy and Stacey we will look forward to seeing both Candidates and the public this Wednesday Night

Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/itsintheballot

Youtube page - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCflvbIk7OfJ8xoCe-_BlFMA/featured

Twitch page - https://www.twitch.tv/itsintheballotnz

Website - https://itsintheballot.nz/

