Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

What's Coming Up For It’s In The Ballot - Ohariu

Friday, 9 October 2020, 9:49 pm
Press Release: It Is In The Ballot

Ohariu - It's in the Ballot is happening this Sunday 11th October at the Khandallah town Hall, with members of the public are welcome to attend as Audience members, doors open from 530pm, with the show going live on Facebook, Youtube and Twitch at 630pm for viewers from home to watch, and see who they like to be the next MP for Ohariu. Show will finish transmission around 830pm

Attending candidates are

Jessica Hammond - TOP

Allan Cawood - One

Brett Hudson - National

Greg O'Connor - Labour

John Ranta - Greens

Tracey Martin - NZ First

Liam Welsh - Not a Party

Philip Lynch - New Conservatives

We also haven’t heard back from, and are assuming they have declined

Sean Fitzpatrick - ACT

Each candidate will be getting 3 rounds of questions from the Ballot Boxes with questions ranging from what local electorate issues to national issues. Members of the public will also be able to ask questions. Each Candidate towards the end of the show will also answer one question, if elected, what private members bill will they put into the ballot and why.

The show will be Hosted by Sam Somers, producer and inspirer of the show and its format along with Ray Chung as the local guest host and Ohariu Resident of 35 years with a wealth of local knowledge

Audience members will also be able play a part with our own version of Bingo where each Audience member gets a bingo card and the first person to get their 8 numbers will win a prize.

From the production team, Sam, Eddy and Stacey we will look forward to seeing both Candidates and the public this Wednesday Night

Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/itsintheballot

Youtube page - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCflvbIk7OfJ8xoCe-_BlFMA/featured

Twitch page - https://www.twitch.tv/itsintheballotnz

Website - https://itsintheballot.nz/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from It Is In The Ballot on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Robert Patman - The Dig: COVID-19, the Trump Administration, and the 2020 US Election

Trump’s re-election chances depend a lot on voters’ assessment of his COVID-19 management. However, polls indicate his handling of the virus is regarded as highly problematic by many. Why has Trump’s populist administration failed so comprehensively at addressing this critical issue, and instead relied on a campaign of deflection and denial?.. More>>

 

Election 2020: Labour Steady, National Down In Latest Poll

Support for Labour is steady on 47 percent, while National has fallen one point to 32 percent in the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll. More>>

ALSO:

Grant Robertson: NZ Tops Bloomberg Business Survey For COVID-19 Response, Future Investment Plans

New Zealand has topped a new Bloomberg Media business survey ranking countries’ COVID-19 responses, and is the country business executives feel most confident to invest in. More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>

ALSO:


a>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 