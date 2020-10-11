Labour’s Border Exemptions: For The Few, Not The Many

“Labour claims we’re all in this together, but its border exemptions are for the few, not the many,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The Government is providing critical worker exemptions for international rugby players, Hollywood movie stars, and now billionaire owners of America’s Cup teams.

“What about RSE workers, fishermen, and international students?

“Labour is pandering to elite organisations, but hardworking Kiwi business owners are going bust without desperately needed workers.

“Labour has said it will consider allowing businesses to bring skilled workers into the country if it is re-elected.

“That’s playing politics with people’s lives and livelihoods.

“If it’s safe for firms to bring skilled workers into the country, it should happen now, not after the election.

“The virus isn’t going anywhere. We need to adapt and get much smarter on Covid-19.

“ACT would establish an Epidemic Response Centre for a coordinated response, treat different countries and travellers based on risk, and have a tech-driven response using the best innovations.

“A Party Vote for ACT is a vote for a much smarter approach to Covid-19.”

© Scoop Media

