Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Nationwide Protest Aimed At Getting Child Uplift Issues Onto The Political Agenda

Monday, 12 October 2020, 6:20 am
Press Release: United Families 4 Justice

Offices of Children’s ministry agency Oranga Tamariki will be targeted on Monday in a day of nationwide protest aimed at getting child uplift issues onto the political agenda in the last week of the election campaign.

Co-ordinator Steve Evans said protests will be staged outside at least 31 offices throughout the country, starting mainly about 10am, plus other offices around the major centres during the week.

“This has been a major public issue since the exposure of an attempted uplift of a newborn baby in Hawke’s Bay Hospital just 17 months ago,” he said.

“There have since been five damning reports on the agency, its processes and management, almost nothing has changed,” he said. “Yet almost all parties have ignored the issue, avoided it like the plague.

“This is an election issue, what’s everyone going to do about it....For the parties to ignore it is simply gutless,” Mr Evans said.

He describes Oranga Tamariki as “corrupt and lawless”, but says that to understand that the public need to know why.

“The fact is there is no accountability, and the people who have the power in this agency, the supervisors and managers, can make whatever decisions they like, without fear of challenge or recrimination,” he said.

He said there are cases which have none of the hallmarks of the most highly publicised situations.

“Cases where there was no particular violence, no significant drugs or alcohol issues, just families under stress who could do with a bit of a leg-up, not the bullying foot up the backside that is so often delivered as the first and only option,” he said.

“We are not saying that no children should be removed from their families, because there are some very dangerous situations around, but there are a vast number where any need for removal or taking into permanent care would have been avoided if Oranga Tamariki had done their job properly,” he said. “There are many cases where decisions by Oranga Tamariki have made it worse.”

“The lack of accountability means that the door is white open to systemic abuse by the senior staff, and illicit pecuniary gain outweighing the real purpose of their occupation,” he said.

“The result is we have a battlefield littered not only with victims of this constant of abuse of process, but also broken people who entered the career of social work believing they could help create change, only battered into the ground by their own bosses.”

He said Oranga Tamariki is desperately short of social workers but has only itself to blame.

“At the end of the day, there have been five damning reports, and the CEO. Grainne Moss, should resign or be sacked, and a lot of others of the management team should be walking the same plank, ” he said. “No one – the Minister, The Government, and the public – should have to put up with such a poor performance.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from United Families 4 Justice on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Robert Patman - The Dig: COVID-19, the Trump Administration, and the 2020 US Election

Trump’s re-election chances depend a lot on voters’ assessment of his COVID-19 management. However, polls indicate his handling of the virus is regarded as highly problematic by many. Why has Trump’s populist administration failed so comprehensively at addressing this critical issue, and instead relied on a campaign of deflection and denial?.. More>>

 

Election 2020: Labour Steady, National Down In Latest Poll

Support for Labour is steady on 47 percent, while National has fallen one point to 32 percent in the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll. More>>

ALSO:

Grant Robertson: NZ Tops Bloomberg Business Survey For COVID-19 Response, Future Investment Plans

New Zealand has topped a new Bloomberg Media business survey ranking countries’ COVID-19 responses, and is the country business executives feel most confident to invest in. More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>

ALSO:


a>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 