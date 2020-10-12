Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ban Junk Food Advertising On Television

Monday, 12 October 2020, 8:08 am
Press Release: Social Credit Party

Big spending announcements by the major parties have ignored the real problems the country needs to front up to, Social Credit Party Leader, Chris Leitch says.

One of the biggest heading our way is the freight train of obesity. 

Successive governments have ignored calls from the likes of Professor Boyd Swinburn, and others, to take action on this health disaster that’s already on our doorstep. So Social Credit is calling for a ban on all junk food advertising on television.

Those experts view cheap as chips takeaway food as one of the main causes of obesity that sees New Zealand as second worst in the world for child obesity and third worst in the world for obesity overall.

Those statistics are clear proof that it's time to stop pussyfooting around and take some action. We need a war on junk food advertising, a massive tax on fizzy drinks and limits on the number of junk food outlets in any defined area.

Social Credit would take those actions along with much more intensive education on healthy eating and assistance for people who want to grow their own vegetables by subsidizing seed prices and other measures.

We would also put in place much greater funding resources for hospitals dealing with obesity and dramatically increase training and resources for more psychological counsellors to assist with supporting people who are trying to get this problem under control.

There will be howls of protest from the peddlers of junk food, the business lobby, electronic media and people who say we’re stepping on people’s freedom to choose. Well too bad.

Donations to political parties ensuring a soft ride for junk food suppliers must stop. It’s time the welfare of New Zealanders was put at the top of the list, not profits for a few.

