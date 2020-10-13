Political Parties Respond To Volunteering Manifesto

Volunteering New Zealand’s Election Manifesto 2020 called on political parties to protect and grow the mahi aroha, volunteering effort and effect in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Volunteering harnesses the collective energies of many for the benefit of all. It generates the flows of wellbeing, public service, community building and social cohesion that are necessary for our communities to grow and thrive. Impactful volunteering is essential for the implementation of various policy agendas across many communities,” states Michelle Kitney, Chief Executive of Volunteering New Zealand.”

Volunteering New Zealand’s Election Manifesto 2020 called on political parties to commit to four key asks:

1. a minister for the community and voluntary sector that sits inside Cabinet

2. collaboratively rejuvenating the government policy on volunteering

3. funding a sector-led national strategy and action plan for volunteering

4. developing well defined, intentional policy positions/statements on volunteering policy.

We have now published detailed responses from key political parties in relation to our manifesto. Party responses to our four key manifesto asks are outlined in the table below.

