Facebook Picks Up What The Advertising Standards Authority Missed

While Facebook is doing its best to pull down advertisements that violate its advertising policy standards, Risky-Law NZ is doing its best to reinstate them. Their ads are designed to frighten ill-informed voters into opposing the End of Life Choice Act at the referendum.

Facebook’s Asia-Pacific director Anne Kruger described the offending material, which implied that assisted dying could easily be accessed by teenagers under the eligible age of 18, for example, as “highly emotive, dramatised and misleading”.

In a last-ditch attempt to confuse the voting public, Risky-Law NZ, one of a group of faith-based organisations opposing the Act, has re-posted its advertisements and Facebook has removed them – yet again.

Members of the End-of-Life Choice Society have complained to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) about a number of misleading and deceptive billboards promoted by another faith-based opposing group, Right to Life NZ. These were similarly misleading, suggesting that assisted dying could be accessed outside of the Act’s eligibility criteria, but were dismissed by the ASA.

Facebook has clearly picked up what the ASA missed. The End-of-Life Choice Society congratulates Facebook for actively policing its own advertising standards as part of its social responsibility to represent election issues truthfully.

The End of Life Choice Act was passed by parliament after four years of intense scrutiny and consultation with the public. Overseas experience of similar legislation clearly shows that individuals in the ambiguous situations suggested by Risky-Law NZ and Right to Life NZ do not gain access to assisted dying.

Under the Act, assisted dying will be available only to those already dying who meet strict eligibility criteria and are approved by two independent doctors. The applicant must be mentally competent to make the decision right up to the point of taking the medication and the doctors must be convinced he/she is doing so freely, without coercion.

No more will die under the Act but fewer will suffer. There is factual information at www.referendums.govt.nz

