NZ Election Interference By US Social Media Company

Thursday, 15 October 2020, 3:54 pm
Press Release: Advance NZ

Advance NZ is calling for an inquiry into Facebook’s election interference after the US social media company unpublished the party’s page two days before an Election.

“Facebook’s decision to unpublish the page of a registered political party in New Zealand, two days before an election, is nothing short of election interference,” says Co-Leader Billy Te Kahika.

“Advance NZ has been bravely questioning the Government’s approach to COVID-19, sharing the views and advice of international scientists, and standing up to vested interests in New Zealand.

“30 minutes prior to being de-platformed, I received a message from a New Zealand journalist advising me we were being shut down.

"I could not believe the level of collusion between media channels would be that blatant with a journalist advising us of this news before Facebook told us.

“This is a cynical example of election interference by an American owned social media outlet that has no business performing any such operation in our sovereign nation

"I am horrified beyond belief.

"This goes to show New Zealanders and the World that the fight we are fighting to prevent a totalitarian state, where our free speech is eroded, is a very real fight.

"We need to stand now, in this election, to protect our rights and freedoms.

“We need a full inquiry into Facebook’s election interference.

“If Facebook wants advertising revenue from New Zealanders, then Facebook must recognise free speech in our nation.”

 

Gordon Campbell: On National Going Rogue, And US Militia Madness

In the wake of Judith Collins descent into negative politicking, the real question has to be – did she slip, or did she jump? Was it tiredness, or desperation, or both? As Werewolf has been arguing from the outset, Collins’ campaign has been almost entirely about damage limitation, rather than about any serious attempt to cross the political divide and win the wider arguments on (a) managing the virus or (b) managing the economy.
Nice Collins was a pitch to moderate former National voters to come back home. That attempt has run its course... More>>

 

NZ First: Winston Peters Returns To Tauranga In Final Campaign Sprint

NZ First leader Winston Peters is on the final campaign sprint after a marathon tour of the whole country as he fights for his political survival, writes Jo Moir. More>>

Election: Labour Releases Full Manifesto

The Labour Party Manifesto sets the ongoing COVID recovery as the top priority for Government. More>>

NZ First Foundation: Media Companies Lodge Urgent Appeal Over Name Suppression

Media outlets including RNZ are seeking an urgent appeal over name suppression granted to two people charged in the NZ First Foundation donations case. More>>

Election 2020: Labour Steady, National Down In Latest Poll

Support for Labour is steady on 47 percent, while National has fallen one point to 32 percent in the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll. More>>

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

