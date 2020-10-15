Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Calling All Kiwis: Public Asked To Take A Stand Against Racism And Cast One More Vote This Election

Thursday, 15 October 2020, 5:22 pm
Press Release: Aotearoa Poster Competition

As election-mania sweeps the nation, Kiwis are being asked to cast one more vote in the next week. In addition to the party vote, electorate vote, and votes on the referenda, the public have a chance to cast their vote against racism.

With one week to go, public votes will determine the winner of the Aotearoa Poster Competition, a nationwide project that is using art to take action against racism towards Chinese New Zealanders.

The winning artist will have their piece rolled out as part of a nationwide Phantom Billstickers campaign, with the aim of generating reflection and conversation about race, diversity and inclusion. The 14 finalists are spread across the country - from Auckland to Queenstown, Gisborne and Karamea, and range from under-18s through to experienced artists. With each artist’s unique background, there’s a unique perspective on the theme that’s been brought to life.

Aotearoa Poster Competition project organiser, Bev Hong, says the idea was born out of a clear necessity and opportunity for this kind of intervention.

“The project was started in April this year, when the team got together galvanised by the increasing racist behaviour towards Chinese New Zealanders seen in New Zealand – especially after the onset of Covid-19,” says Ms Hong.

People of Chinese heritage living in Aotearoa are a very diverse group and there’s a long history of Chinese settling in New Zealand, dating back to the 1840s, something that Ms Hong is passionate about sharing.

”Chinese-New Zealanders have been a part of New Zealand’s identity for over 150 years, from the early gold miners who came to New Zealand to more recent Chinese migrants who have come here from many different places to settle. It’s important that that part of our nation’s history isn’t minimized or othered but connects with the broader historic narrative for Aotearoa. It’s also important that the diversity of the Chinese communities is recognised.”

“We’re encouraging and inviting all New Zealanders to take a stand against racism. Get online, vote for your favourite poster, and participate.Standing up to racism can be scary, and this is a simple action everyone can take to show their support for Aotearoa’s diverse ethnic minorities.”

“After March 15, New Zealand said “this isn’t us”. Now in the context of Covid-19, and the outpouring of racism of all kinds that’s come with it, it’s time to show up and walk the talk. We need to support each other, be actively inclusive and stand up for valuing diversity in New Zealand society,” says Ms Hong.

The judges, selecting winners outside of the People’s Choice category, recognise the challenges of creating a poster with a clear message and ‘wow’ factor that causes you to stop and pay attention to it when you see it in the street.

“It’s interesting how different and clever the approaches were – from intricate Asian stylings to bold minimalist design that conveys a message of connection across cultural difference” says Ms Hong.

“The whakatauki “He waka eke noa” and English phrasing “We’re all in this together” reflect the competition’s ethos and have also been used frequently in the artworks - paying tribute to the idea that we must engage with each other, have the conversations and work together if things are going to change for the better.”

Over 700 people have already cast their ballot in the inaugural Aotearoa Poster Competition. To see the shortlisted entries and cast your vote, head to https://www.aotearoaposter.com/ Public voting closes 5pm Thursday 22 October, with winners announced 7pm Friday 30 October.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Aotearoa Poster Competition on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National Going Rogue, And US Militia Madness

In the wake of Judith Collins descent into negative politicking, the real question has to be – did she slip, or did she jump? Was it tiredness, or desperation, or both? As Werewolf has been arguing from the outset, Collins’ campaign has been almost entirely about damage limitation, rather than about any serious attempt to cross the political divide and win the wider arguments on (a) managing the virus or (b) managing the economy.
Nice Collins was a pitch to moderate former National voters to come back home. That attempt has run its course... More>>

 

NZ First: Winston Peters Returns To Tauranga In Final Campaign Sprint

NZ First leader Winston Peters is on the final campaign sprint after a marathon tour of the whole country as he fights for his political survival, writes Jo Moir. More>>

ALSO:

Election: Labour Releases Full Manifesto

The Labour Party Manifesto sets the ongoing COVID recovery as the top priority for Government. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Foundation: Media Companies Lodge Urgent Appeal Over Name Suppression

Media outlets including RNZ are seeking an urgent appeal over name suppression granted to two people charged in the NZ First Foundation donations case. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Labour Steady, National Down In Latest Poll

Support for Labour is steady on 47 percent, while National has fallen one point to 32 percent in the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll. More>>

ALSO:


Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 