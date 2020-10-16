Cannabis Referendum Tainted By Misleading Official Information

The Cannabis Party (ALCP) believes official 'Fake News' has been seen and heard by millions of Kiwi voters, in all the Electoral Commission's taxpayer funded promotions of the referendums.

The widely circulated EC-authorised referendum advertisements invariably promote voting in "the referendums on End Of Life Choice and cannabis."

"It's not actually a referendum on whether or not we approve of cannabis", says ALCP vice president, Kevin O'Connell.

The 2020 referendum subject is 'Cannabis Legalisation and Control'. "Technically that's a very important difference."

"Why has EC truncated the subject of our referendum? It's not as if they're short of space (or air-time) for the taxpayer-funded advertisments."

"Especially considering the Government assured us they would be on the case with weeding out misinformation in the two referendum campaigns, this is an unbelievable slip up, RIGHT FROM THE TOP."

A preliminary complaint to Electoral Commission (on Facebook) has been made.

The ALCP believes the incorrect information will have mislead voters who do not properly understand the subject of the referendum.

"It's not a referendum on whether we like cannabis or not. It's about getting the billion dollar cannabis market under proper control, protecting minors with R20, and respecting adults right to informed choice".

With the apparent official 'disinformation' anomaly (amongst other official anomalies, including the non-provision of party lists in voter-packs and polling booths), New Zealanders have more than sufficient grounds to require re-issue of referendum, if 'no' wins.

