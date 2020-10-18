Election Night Results For The 2020 General Election

The Electoral Commission has released the election night results for the 2020 General Election.

Party Party

Votes %

Votes Electorate

Seats List

Seats Total

Seats Labour Party 1,169,397 49.1 43 21 64 National Party 638,393 26.8 26 9 35 ACT New Zealand 190,106 8.0 1 9 10 Green Party 180,224 7.6 1 9 10 Māori Party 23,938 1.0 1 - 1 New Zealand First Party 63,447 2.7 - - - New Conservative 35,954 1.5 - - - The Opportunities Party (TOP) 33,718 1.4 - - - Advance NZ 20,841 0.9 - - - Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party 7,637 0.3 - - - ONE Party 6,470 0.3 - - - Vision New Zealand 2,775 0.1 - - - NZ Outdoors Party 2,593 0.1 - - - TEA Party 1,869 0.1 - - - Sustainable New Zealand Party 1,467 0.1 - - - Social Credit 1,350 0.1 - - - HeartlandNZ 1,293 0.1 - - - Total 2,381,472 72 48 120

The results are based on the 2,397,117 votes counted on election day, which includes 15,645 party informal votes (votes where the voter’s intention wasn’t clear). A small number of outstanding results will be finalised on 18 October and numbers will be updated at www.electionresults.govt.nz.

Special declaration votes still to be counted are estimated at 480,000 (17% of total votes). This includes an estimated 66,000 overseas and dictation votes.

The total estimated votes (those counted on election night plus estimated special votes still to be counted) is 2,877,117.

Voter turnout for the 2020 General Election is estimated to be 82.5% of those enrolled as at 6pm Friday 16 October. This compares with a final 79.8% turnout of those enrolled in 2017.

Enrolment applications are still being processed. By 6pm on Friday 16 October, 3,487,654 people were enrolled, or 92.5% of eligible voters. The final enrolment rate in 2017 was 92.4%.

1,976,996 people are estimated to have voted in advance, which is estimated to be 69% of total votes cast. In 2017, 47% of votes were cast in advance.

A summary of party votes, electorate votes and advance votes is available at www.electionresults.govt.nz. The website also shows the distribution of seats by party as calculated by the St. Lague formula based on the preliminary results. Preliminary results by voting place for each electorate will also be available on the site.

Referendum results

Preliminary results for the end of life choice and cannabis referendums will be available on Friday 30 October 2020.

Official Results Process

The Official Results process starts on Sunday 18 October and is expected to be completed in 20 days. All advance and election day votes will be recounted. Special declaration votes will be processed and counted. All referendum votes will be counted. The target to release the Official Results of the 2020 General

Election and referendums is 2pm on Friday 6 November 2020.

Information on how the official count is conducted is available at https://elections.nz/democracy-in-nz/about-elections/how-are-general-election-votes-counted/

