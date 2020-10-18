Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Rawiri Waititi Media Statement: Election 2020 – Waiariki Returns Home To The Māori Party

Sunday, 18 October 2020, 6:12 am
Press Release: The Maori Party

In an underdog upset, the people of Waiariki have voted strategically & returned the seat to the Māori Party after an election result to Rawiri Waititi swung his way despite the odds.

“The people have spoken and I am absolutely overwhelmed that they have put their trust in me to represent them for the next parliamentary term. I cannot thank them enough for having the belief in us as Te Iwi Māori to champion our own Mana Motuhake and to return our authentically and proud Māori voice to parliament, ka nui te mihi aroha e te Waiariki ” said Mr Waititi.

“We have had nothing but fun this campaign, the energy was constant throughout and you could sense there was a real ‘movement on the street’ as our song Maranga Ake Ai sounds. We fought hard to campaign on the pride in being Māori and that in turn we can champion our own initiatives and solutions to achieve outcomes that deliver for us” said Waititi.

“I want to congratulate all candidates who stood in this election for our people of the Waiariki. But in particular I have had fun running into both Hannah Tamaki and Tamati Coffey. I look forward to seeing Tamati in parliament so that we can together work for the benefit of our people” said Rawiri Waititi.

“I am incredibly proud of the Maori Party campaign and I am proud of our team of 7 candidates. We have literally been rebuilding this plane while flying it at the same time. What we have achieved during this election period with COVID against us is nothing short of amazing. I am honoured to be the recipient of John and Debbie’s leadership and to be part of an amazing team of candidates who are liberated and unapologetic about fighting for the rights of our people” he said.

“Our team of 7 are going nowhere. We have created a movement that we intend to carry on. The writing is on the wall with the election results this year. Our people are on the rise and they want change and 2023 will see a very different story for the Maori Party”

Through last night’s probable victory of Waiariki the Māori Party will return to parliament after three-years of sitting outside.

“I would once again like to extend a huge mihi to the voters who believed in us this election. To the team of proud campaigners across our electorate who delivered our brochures, flew flags, enrolled whānau, to Rao’s crew, the people who kept me grounded throughout this election and bought nothing but energy and most of all to my babies and wife Kiri who have had to do without their dad whilst I was out on my journey” said Waiariki MP, Rawiri Waititi.

“The real mahi begins now, and I’m itching to get into it” – said Māori Party’s Rawiri Waititi.

