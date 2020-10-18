Jacinda Ardern Has A Mandate To End The Caging Of Hens

Animal rights organisation SAFE has big expectations around colony cages for the next Labour government.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton said with a majority of the seats in Parliament, Labour can make quick progress on animal welfare.

"Labour can really get things done now, like fulfilling some broken promises on animal welfare. They should start with banning colony cages."

The Labour party had promised to end the caging of hens in 2014 and 2017, yet hens are still confined to colony cages. At SAFE’s Political Panel for Animals in July, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor had said he wouldn’t be investing in colony cages, and no other smart person should be either.

"A 2020 Colmar Brunton Poll showed 76% of people oppose the use of colony cages. Jacinda Ardern has a clear mandate to phase out the caging of hens."

"This is an issue that Kiwis care about, and with a majority of a house of representatives, one that Labour can quickly act on."

