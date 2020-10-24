Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZ Markets, Business Welcome Labour's Election Victory

Saturday, 24 October 2020, 2:44 pm
Opinion: Socialist Equality Group

New Zealand’s financial markets and business leaders quickly welcomed the Labour Party’s resounding victory in last Saturday’s general election. Labour took 49.1 percent of the votes, up from 36.9 percent in 2017. The conservative opposition National Party polled 27 percent, its second worst ever defeat.

With 64 seats in the 120-seat parliament, Labour will form the first majority government since the proportional electoral system came into force in 1996. Labour’s ally, the Green Party, received 7.6 percent of the vote and 10 seats. NZ First, a right-wing nationalist party and also part of the last Labour-led coalition, failed to reach the 5 percent threshold to return to parliament.

A New Zealand Herald report on Tuesday, headlined “Nothing to unsettle capital markets in Labour Landslide,” declared that financial markets had taken the Labour Party’s victory “in their stride.” The New Zealand dollar was trading at US66.13cents on Monday, up from US66.04 late Friday, while the share market’s S&P/NZX50 index was “a few points softer” at 12,418.61. Harbour Asset Management manager Shane Solly said Labour had widely been expected to win and there was “nothing obvious to worry the capital markets.”

Frances Sweetman, a senior analyst at Milford Asset Management wrote in the Herald on Wednesday that following the formation of the Labour-led coalition with the Greens and NZ First in 2017, “business confidence plummeted and an already stalling housing market quickly shuddered to a halt.” This time however, anticipating “a second-term from a centrist government focused on maintaining the status quo,” she wrote, the share market did “not bat an eyelid.”

Sweetman drew particular attention to the fact that the NZ50 gross index rose 53 percent during the three years of the Labour-led government, compared with a 36 percent rise for the US S&P 500 index under the overt pro-business Trump presidency over the same period.

Looking ahead, Sweetman said corporate New Zealand is optimistic that Labour will be “too busy protecting the economy from a COVID-driven downturn and trying to keep its new National voters on-side to surprise them with anything too business-unfriendly.”

A Kiwibank commentary described Labour’s announced policies as “palatable,” and likely to boost business confidence. Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Leeann Watson said the election outcome would “bring some certainty and a level of continuity for the business community.”

Salt Funds managing director Matt Goodson highlighted the Reserve Bank’s quantitative easing operation in response to the COVID-19 crisis. He declared that what “really matters” is the “remarkable monetary policy experiment being conducted with ultra-low interest rates and quantitative easing, and that is unchanged for now.”

The central bank is propping up the financial system and bank profits by printing up to $NZ100 billion to buy back government bonds. Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr has acknowledged that the bank’s policies are increasing asset values and wealth inequality, but says the bank needs to preserve business confidence.

The Ardern government’s main response to the economic crisis triggered by COVID-19 has been the same as other governments internationally: an unprecedented handout of tens of billions of dollars to businesses, which have sacked tens of thousands of workers. The government’s so-called “wage” subsidy scheme has so far paid out over $NZ14 billion to employers.

Institute of Economic Research economist Christina Leung told Radio NZ that following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, which was demanded by employers and the corporate media against the advice of health experts, “business mood, activity and outlook” had all improved. The country’s return to work meant “profitability expectations” are now improving, she added.

It was revealed this week that large global conglomerates including Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Asahi and Tesla, along with many local NZX-listed companies, had all claimed millions of dollars in COVID-19 subsidies before paying out huge dividends to investors. New Zealand retail giant The Warehouse Group posted an annual after-tax profit of $44.5 million after taking a $67.7 million subsidy while axing 1,080 jobs.

Ardern is already hinting that a formal coalition with the Greens is unlikely given Labour’s “mandate” to govern alone and her wish to respect National supporters who voted Labour. While a Labour-only government is claimed to be more “business friendly,” than a Labour-Green coalition, both parties used the election campaign to reassure the corporate elite they would meet their demands. Ardern emphatically rejected claims that a Labour-Greens coalition would implement the Green Party’s modest “wealth tax,” which the Greens quickly explained was not a “bottom line” policy anyway.

Auckland real estate millionaire Don Ha said that Labour’s landslide election win was “inspirational” and will create even more “excitement” in the property market. Ha said the residential property market was already “booming” before the election, and that a “stable” government would create more of the same because people could invest “with confidence.”

Escalating house prices are one of the main drivers of inequality and social hardship. They have gone up 7.6 percent in the past year and 27 percent during Labour’s term. One investor spokesman pointed out that the government’s promise to build 4,000 new public and transitional houses per year, even if it is fulfilled, which is far from certain, “is not even going to scratch the surface, so there’s going to be a huge demand for rental properties.”

As inequality and housing affordability get worse, the consequences for working people are dire. Over the past three years, private rental costs have increased about 15 percent and the waiting list for public housing has risen from about 6,000 individuals or families to nearly 20,000. Researchers estimate at least 41,000 people, or one in 100, are homeless.

NZ Council of Trade Unions President Richard Wagstaff declared: “Working people are looking forward to working in collaboration with this government. Both Labour and the Greens have committed to listening to the voices of working people. We can make real meaningful change when we work together.”

Workers should not be deceived. The pro-capitalist trade unions have fully supported Labour’s handouts to big business, and assisted in imposing mass redundancies and wage cuts. They are promising more of the same. Their main demand for the new government is for the introduction of industry-wide “Fair Pay Agreements” to be agreed by the state, employers and unions. This would involve a ban on industrial action while such wage deals are negotiated.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Socialist Equality Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Herd Immunity Isn’t A Valid Option, And What’s With Our Reluctance To Wear Masks?

Herd immunity has recently bounced back into the headlines as a tool for managing Covid-19, and as a supposed alternative to lockdowns. In the US, a group of scientists was recently brought together in the town of Great Barrington, Massachusetts by a think tank funded by the Koch brothers. The assembled scientists signed the so called Barrington Declaration, which promotes herd immunity as a rational means of re-opening US public schools and the economy at large... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 