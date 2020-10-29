Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Time To Abolish Human Rights Commission

Thursday, 29 October 2020, 8:19 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Human Rights Commission’s left-wing manifesto is clear evidence that the organisation must be abolished,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The Commission is a hard-left organisation masquerading as a government department.

“Its new manifesto calls for a new hate speech law, a living wage, raising benefits by 47 percent, “fair pay” agreements, more government departments, two new human rights commissioners, and another public holiday, among a raft of other policies.

“The Commission is no longer interested in helping real people with actual human rights issues, but simply advancing a left-wing agenda.

“As an electorate MP, I have been to the Commission and asked it to help with constituents - it has run for the hills.

“Meanwhile, whenever there’s a political issue, it is eager to insert itself into the debate.

“The previous Human Rights Commissioner, Susan Devoy, waded into public debates that were completely outside her role.

“Paula Tesoriero, the Disability Rights Commissioner, has conducted herself on the End of Life Choice Act in the most unprofessional way.

“Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt has undermined free speech by pushing for new hate speech laws.

“The Commission has become irrelevant, and even dangerous, when it cannot defend our most basic human right.

“The Commission has become a highly-politicised, left-wing organisation, and when it comes to actually helping people with human rights, it doesn’t help at all.

“ACT sees no purpose for it and would abolish it completely.”

© Scoop Media

