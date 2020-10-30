Be Firewise This Guy Fawkes

Fire and Emergency wants a much safer and less eventful Guy Fawkes this year.

National Advisor Fire Risk Management, Todd O'Donoghue says "we had a very disappointing Guy Fawkes last year."

"Between 2 November and 9 November 2019, our crews attended 237 fireworks-related callouts - the highest number for the corresponding period since 2015.

"We saw large fires caused by fireworks in Palmerston North and Auckland, as well as incidents of people shooting fireworks from cars and at people or structures," Todd O’Donoghue says.

"This is dangerous behaviour and creates a high degree of risk for our communities."

"We’d like to not have a repeat of that this Guy Fawkes," says Todd O’Donoghue.

Fireworks go on sale to the public on Monday morning until 5 November.

Fire and Emergency prefers people attend professionally run public fireworks displays.

"But if you are planning to set off fireworks yourself, please do it safely," says Todd O’Donoghue.

- Watch the weather. If it is windy and dry, don’t light fireworks.

- Read the manufacturer’s instructions, light fireworks in an open area away from anything that could catch fire and keep a bucket of water handy.

- Remember fire can spread very quickly and a house fire can become un-survivable within three minutes.

- Light fireworks on level ground and point fireworks at the stars, not at people or other people’s property.

- Check local bylaws for the rules around using fireworks in your area. In many places, you're only allowed to light fireworks on private property.

- Keep your pets inside.

© Scoop Media

