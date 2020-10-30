NZ Union Of Students’ Associations And Te Mana Ākonga Respond To Cannabis Referendum Results.

The preliminary result of the Cannabis Referendum announced today (46.1% in favour of legalisation, 53.1% opposed) provide some hope to the New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations (NZUSA) and Te Mana Ākonga (National Māori Tertiary Students’ Association), who campaigned for a yes vote in the referendum.

The results show that a significant proportion of New Zealanders support a common-sense approach to cannabis use that focuses on things that work like prevention, treatment and education. With so many young people casting special votes this election, both organisations hope that the final results deliver an outcome that favours legalisation.

“The Cannabis Referendum saw an opportunity for New Zealanders to strengthen the health of our communities, and introduce a common-sense approach to cannabis use that focuses on things that work like prevention, treatment and education” says NZUSA National President Isabella Lenihan-Ikin.

“We hope that the final result delivers an outcome that is transformative for young people, especially young Māori, who are being swept into the justice system as a result of the current laws that criminalise cannabis use” Lenihan-Ikin says.

This view is echoed by Nohorua Parata Tumuaki Takirua o Te Mana Ākonga, who says “we welcome the results today, and hope that final outcome is a positive step in the right direction to reducing disproportionate harm for our Māori whānau”.

Lenihan-Ikin says “From the conversations we’ve been having on the ground, we know that there is strong support for cannabis legalisation. We hope that politicians are courageous and take the referendum results as an indication that the current cannabis laws are failing our communities, and are in dire need of reform.”

“If the Cannabis Referendum does not receive enough support, Te Mana Ākonga and the New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations will continue to fight for the reform of New Zealand’s harmful cannabis laws so that all young people have the opportunity to thrive” says Lenihan-Ikin.

