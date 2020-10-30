Euthanasia Referendum Result Extremely Disappointing



“The voters of New Zealand have spoken, and we are naturally extremely

disappointed with the outcome of the End of Life Choice Act Referendum,”

Care Alliance spokesperson Doctor Sinead Donnelly says. “This is not

what we worked for.”

“While we know and accept that the law will now come into force in 12

months’ time, we also know that it is a law that will create significant

problems and place many vulnerable New Zealanders at risk of a wrongful

and premature death. That worries us greatly.

“One of the critical things going forward is to capture accurate

information around the application of the Act and the reasons people are

choosing it. It is important that the law operates in a fully

transparent way and that people will be fully accountable, including the

Ministry of Health. We will advocate strongly for this.

“The result does not change the fact that this law is poorly drafted and

dangerous with weak or non-existent safeguards. As we have said on many

occasions, it exposes vulnerable people to too many risks; it is weaker

than similar overseas laws; it won’t lead to better health outcomes for

the most disadvantaged New Zealanders, including Pasifika and Maori who

die on average 7 years earlier than the rest of us.

“It is well known that access to quality palliative in New Zealand

depends on your postcode. Meanwhile, it is also well established

overseas that people choose an assisted death because they lack access

to other care options and/or because they feel they are a burden to

their family or to an over-stretched health system. To us that is

unacceptable. Until palliative care is properly resourced, we know that

the choice of an assisted death will not be a real choice for many

people and therein lies a challenge for us all.

“We must work harder than we ever have to bring about more equitable

access to good healthcare, including quality palliative care, to all in

New Zealand and to mitigate the not inconsiderable risks that accompany

this very dangerous and weak law. Good compassionate and dignified care

demands nothing less. We will continue to advocate for the needs of the

most vulnerable.”

© Scoop Media

