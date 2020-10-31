Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Zealand Muslims Condemn Nice Terror Attack And Rising Escalations

Saturday, 31 October 2020, 4:10 pm
Press Release: Ahmadiyya Muslim Community NZ

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of New Zealand condemns in the strongest possible terms Thursday’s terror act in Nice and the murder of Samuel Paty earlier in the month.

Whilst reiterating the comments of the worldwide Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Mr Bashir Khan, the National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community New Zealand said, “We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the victims and to the French nation. Our condemnation and hatred of such attacks is not something new but has always been our position and stance”.

“Our religion does not permit terrorism or extremism under any circumstances and anyone who claims otherwise acts against the teachings of the Holy Quran and contrary to the noble character of the Holy Prophet of Islam (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him). We will spare no effort in our mission to foster a better understanding of the true and peaceful teachings of Islam in the world”.

Unfortunately, the reaction from French leaders have only stoked fires of division exacerbating the tensions between the Islamic world and the West, further undermining the peace and stability of the world. After the Christchurch mosque attacks, our Prime Minister led by example by encouraging unity, kindness, compassion and tolerance. This turned a moment of crisis to solidarity of a nation. We must all join together to root out all forms of extremism and to encourage mutual understanding and tolerance.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a dynamic, fast-growing international revival movement within Islam. Founded in 1889 by Hadhrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (1835-1908) in Punjab, India, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community spans 210 countries with membership exceeding tens of millions. Its motto of ‘Love for all and hatred for none’ is evidenced through the peaceful actions of its millions of followers. The New Zealand branch of this community was established in 1987 and is a registered charitable organisation that endeavors to be an active and integrated community within New Zealand society.

