50 Shades Of Green Disappointed James Shaw Retains Climate Change Portfolio

The conservation group 50 Shades of Green is disappointed that James Shaw has retained his climate change portfolio.

“While we have nothing against Mr Shaw personally, we believe the portfolio needs a fresh perspective,” 50 Shades of Green chair Any Scott said.

“We can’t keep doing what we’re doing and planting good farmland in trees while we extol the virtue of protecting and increasing our biodiversity.

“It’s nothing more than a feel-good factor and will achieve nothing positive. We’ll continue to pollute, and the climate will continue to get warmer.

Our provincial communities are the sacrificial lamb, and our export receipts from our world producing farmers at risk. The very receipts that have kept the country going during the Covid19 pandemic.

It is a short-sighted approach, if we continue to cover our landscape with a monoculture exotic it will leave a legacy no New Zealander will be proud of.

“Labour has a strong mandate to do it once and get it right. I’d prefer that approach to more of the same old from the past,” Andy Scott said.

Save farms for food not wall to wall wood

