The Salvation Army Opens The Door To Hope This Christmas

What are you hoping for this Christmas?

The closeness of your family coming together, good food and festive cheer?

Maybe you are hoping to receive a special present.

Or perhaps you just hope you can find a way to care for your young kids over the school holidays while you struggle with two jobs.

Perhaps your hope this year is for a Christmas dinner that’s more than just two-minute noodles.

Perhaps your hope is for peace for your whānau and a chance to put the stresses of 2020 behind you.

For some, Christmas will be a welcome end to a difficult year. But for many, it will mark the first time they have had to reach out for support from the Sallies.

Most of us know someone who has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. But there are many others who you don’t know personally. They could be in your street, your neighbourhood, without you knowing it.

Families who previously felt secure, now find themselves in dire situations—financially, emotionally and mentally. The Salvation Army sees these people every day and we are expecting even more over the coming weeks.

The Army offers a suite of services to wrap around vulnerable people and help them up and out of poverty. From budgeting advice to positive lifestyle programmes, housing support to addiction services, social work to advocacy, The Salvation Army has a history of offering hope and creating resilience.

Right now, we’re already facing unprecedented demand for our wraparound services. Recruitment and training of an additional 15 Budget Advisors is needed to cope with financial mentoring over the next months. We’ve also seen a 35 percent increase in the need for support with wellbeing. And this is likely to increase as Christmas gets closer.

This makes the need for support greater than ever before, as we see many new families in crisis coming to The Salvation Army.

“For too many New Zealanders, the only gift they want this Christmas is ‘hope’. Hope to regain stability; hope to get back their dignity and self-esteem; hope that Christmas Day will bring even a little joy; hope of regaining their emotional wellbeing; hope for the future,” says Jono Bell, Territorial Director for Community Ministries.

In 2020 we’re asking New Zealanders to share their hope for the future by contributing to our work. Help The Salvation Army restore hope and transform lives. Help us to bring a brighter future. Give the gift of hope.

Give the Gift of Hope today. Here’s how:

Give a Gift of Hope online at salliesgiftsofhope.org

Donate securely through our website salvationarmy.org.nz

Phone 0800 53 00 00 to make a secure phone donation using your credit card.

to make a secure phone donation using your credit card. You can also donate via Internet Banking—The Salvation Army bank account is BNZ 02 0568 0091726 00 . If you have a Supporter number, please enter this in the 'Reference' field on your online payment form.

. If you have a Supporter number, please enter this in the 'Reference' field on your online payment form. Email us at pr@salvationarmy.org.nz to become a True Hero, to make regular monthly donations.

