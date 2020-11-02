TIA Welcomes Nash To Tourism Portfolio

Tourism Industry Aotearoa is welcoming the appointment of Stuart Nash as Minister of Tourism and looks forward to working with him on the industry’s recovery.

TIA is pleased that the important tourism portfolio has stayed with a senior Minister to continue the efforts that will ensure tourism recovers its place among the biggest contributors to New Zealand’s economy, TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts says.

“Tourism was the first industry to be hit by the pandemic and will be the last to recover. This requires a team effort and we look forward to working with Mr Nash to build a sustainable tourism industry that benefits New Zealanders,” Mr Roberts says.

Mr Nash’s experience as Minister of Small Business will be valuable in his new role, as the tourism industry includes thousands of small businesses, Mr Roberts says. Tourism also complements Mr Nash’s new portfolio of Economic and Regional Development.

“Tourism will be a key driver of regional recovery from the pandemic recession.”

TIA has already submitted a 100 Day Plan for the new Government, and will be looking to discuss this with Mr Nash as soon as possible, along with its Tourism Election 2020 Action Plan and submission to the Tourism Futures Taskforce.

TIA is also inviting Mr Nash to speak at Tourism Summit Aotearoa in Wellington on 17 November, which will be his first significant opportunity to address a tourism industry audience.

“It is also pleasing that Peeni Henare has retained his role as Associate Minister of Tourism. Tourism is a big portfolio and we know from experience that there is plenty of work for an Associate Minister to support the Tourism Minister,” Mr Roberts says.

“I look forward to meeting with both Ministers, as well as Ministers in other portfolios that have an impact on tourism including the new Minister of Conservation, Kiri Allan.”

TIA thanks Kelvin Davis for his leadership and contributions as Tourism Minister over the last term of Government.

