Economic Recovery Ready For Action

It’s all systems go for business to get moving with greater confidence, supported by a coordinated health response to keep Covid-19 at bay and a new improved, coordinated senior economic team, under Grant Robertson, who adds Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure to his Finance portfolio to drive economic recovery.

“It’s time for business to grow with Covid under control,” says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett. “We don’t want business as usual. We want our government to be brave, fleet and action-oriented to turbo charge the economy. There is $42 billion of infrastructure investment planned to create jobs, deliver major improvements to roads, housing, hospitals and the regions. Let’s get it happening without any more talk.”

“The new Cabinet has a fine balance of experience, skills and passion. We’re giving it permission to go for it and deliver the changes to ignite the economy and build back better,” he said.

“Show us you mean business by getting the first project launched for unclogging roads and rail or finding the right stimulus for small business and regional development initiatives that make the most of our natural resources, products, services and people.”

