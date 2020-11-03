Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

SPCA Warns Of Fireworks’ Detrimental Impact On NZ’s Animals

Tuesday, 3 November 2020, 3:45 pm
Press Release: SPCA

It’s one of the loudest celebrations of the year, and SPCA is urging New Zealanders to consider all animals large and small this Guy Fawkes Night.

While some revellers are aware of distress caused to cats and dogs in their neighbourhood, it’s our larger animal companions who are often overlooked when planning firework use.

Each year SPCA receives dozens of calls relating to fireworks, including animal injuries, frightened animals, missing pets and, occasionally, abuse of animals. The organisation has long called for a ban on the private sale and use of fireworks and recently presented our case directly to the Parliamentary Select Committee.

Wainoni Park Pony Club on Auckland’s North Shore is one of many riding facilities who note distress in their horses every year when the celebration rolls around. Sharing how their behaviour is impacted, President Helen Crook says it is a harrowing time of year for everyone with animals, especially horses, and not all neighbouring residents appreciate the havoc it causes.

“The herds will often start running around their paddock and we have had injuries of horses charging through fences and getting cut and in need of veterinary assistance.”

“The younger horses especially, find loud noises very scary and can be on high alert for days after,” she adds.

Horses will generally try to flee a stressful or scary situation which can result in injury if they attempt to jump a fence or climb over a stable door. A recent survey of horse guardians in New Zealand found that 35 percent of respondents reported having horses break through a fence in response to fireworks and more than a quarter of respondents reported horses sustaining injuries.

To minimise stress, SPCA recommends that horses are kept in their usual environments and routines and with familiar companions, unless a fireworks display is planned close by. In that case, owners are encouraged to consider moving horses to another location. Check fencing is secure and check paddocks and stables thoroughly for anything which could cause injury such as protruding nails or string.

If keeping horses inside during nearby displays is preferred, SPCA encourages owners to practice this routine well in advance of Guy Fawkes Night celebrations, as stabling a horse who is used to being outside can cause additional stress. Playing white noise or classical music on a radio outside the stable can mask sudden noises and may be soothing to some horses. Distractions such as the company of a familiar horse, a horse-safe mirror or puzzle balls can also help.

SPCA CEO Andrea Midgen says speaking to neighbours during the planning stages of an event can ensure they have time to prepare accordingly.


“Another way to ensure welfare of not only horses but all companion animals, is to attend controlled public fireworks displays rather than using fireworks at home.”

SPCA recently joined with a range of national organisations and advocates to implore government to end the private sale and use of fireworks in New Zealand. SPCA continues to vocalise its support of the campaign launched by Wellington City Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons to ban the use of fireworks within a two-kilometre radius of Wellington Zoo. The organisation advocates for a total ban on the private sale and use of fireworks in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SPCA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The When And Where Of Election Results, Vote Suppression, Reasons To Panic Etc

In the final hours before polls close at 1pm tomorrow (NZ time) in the US election, at least four major question marks remain: namely, the outcomes in Florida and Pennsylvania, and how a conservative federal court judge will rule later today on a Republican attempt at vote suppression in Texas that could disqualify at least 127,000 valid votes and throw the entire state to Donald Trump. Fourth and finally, there’s the biggest question of all: Will Trump be able to outperform his poll numbers as he did in 2016? Let's take them in turn... More>>

 

Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today. “The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour And Greens Formally Sign Cooperation Agreement

The Labour Party leader says the cooperation agreement reached with the Greens means the two parties can agree to disagree. More>>

ALSO:

National: Changes To Parliamentary Term Must Go To A Referendum

Labour and the Green’s confidence agreement states a desire to look at reforming electoral law, but electoral law should not be a play thing of the Government of the day, National’s Electoral Law spokesperson Dr Nick Smith says. “National ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ:Ngāi Tahu Sues Crown Over Water: 'Now Is The Time To Act'

Ngāi Tahu has taken legal action against the Crown to assert its rights over freshwater in the South Island, saying it has tried to engage with successive governments on the issue but has been ignored. More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 