A Change To The Name Of The Royal Commission Into The Christchurch Mosque Attack

Ministers have agreed to a name change for the Royal Commission into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques on 15 March 2019 (the Royal Commission), which will now be referred to as the Royal Commission into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Mosques on 15 March 2019.

The amendment recognises the nature of the offending, following the guilty pleas and sentencing of the individual responsible for the terrorist attack.

The change was requested by the Royal Commission and represents the wishes of the affected whānau, survivors and witnesses to the terrorist attack and community organisations who have engaged with the Royal Commission.

The Royal Commission will be submitting their report to the Governor-General on 26 November 2020.

