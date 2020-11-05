Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Historical Waitangi Tribunal Hearings Now Moves To Bulls

Thursday, 5 November 2020, 9:21 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

The Ngāti Raukawa iwi confederation will again be presenting their treaty claims to the Waitangi Tribunal at Parewahawaha Marae in Bulls. This is the third week of hearings and will run from 9 -13 November 2020.

Dennis Emery (Ngāti Kauwhata) chairperson of Te Hono ki Raukawa Council, a main claimant groups, said this is one of the last big treaty claims in Aotearoa.

“The iwi comprise some 30,000 members and belong to Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga, Ngāti Kauwhata, Nga Iwi O Te Reureu, Ngāti Tūkorehe and Ngati Wehiwehi and are based in the Manawatū, Horowhenua and Kapiti Coast. The main grievance and highly contentious issue is termed “te pene raupatu” or land loss by the stealth of the pen for over 320,000 acres.”

One particular purchase, of some 240,000 acres, is described as one of the most fraudulent in New Zealand history, which was backed by a Native land Court decision. The purchases and the Native Court Land laws of that late 1890 – 1900’s that removed the capacity of each hapu or tribe to manage its lands meant that the Rangitīkei, Manawatū and Horowhenua iwi became the most landless in the country.

Mr Emery said we lost more than most iwi in the proportion of our land taken by the Government.

“We also suffered in terms of cultural loss, loss of papakāinga (settlements) and consequently the tribes self-sufficiency. We suffered a much greater loss than others emanating in the opportunity of not being able to participate in the country’s economy.”

This is the third of 12 designated hearings that started at Hato Paora College, Feilding on 9 March 2020 and will progress to Horowhenua and Ōtaki following a clear historical sequence of events. The original claim Wai 113 was lodged in 1989 by kaumātua, Whata Karaka Davis, Ngārongo Iwikatea Nicholson, Te Maharanui Jacob and Pita Richardson. They have now all passed on.

Local hapū Ngāti Parewahawaha and Ngāti Manomano will be speaking to their claims and technical researcher Dr, Heather Bassett will speak to her report on the effects of the Public Works Acts on the entire iwi estate.

The hearing commences with a pōwhiri at Parewahawaha Marae, 9am on Monday. At 8am a separate pōwhiri will be held for taonga and iwi/hapū groups.

Hearing Week Four has been scheduled for 7-11 December and is expected to be hosted by Nga Iwi O Te Reureu at Te Tikanga Marae at Tokorangi. The 2021 schedule of Hearings begins with Week Five in April.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Results(so Far) From The US Election

Let’s be clear about what US President Donald Trump is doing. Last night’s declaration of victory before all the valid votes had been counted is an ongoing attempt at a presidential coup d’etat. It is a coup that he expects to be rubberstamped by a compliant Supreme Court and enforced on the streets by his goon squads of armed militia. If this was happening in Venezuela, New Zealand’s Foreign Minister would be denouncing it, and rightly so. So… where is the rebuke from our Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the defence of the principles that underpin democracy?.. More>>

 

Dotcom Defense Team: Supreme Court Delivers Judgement On Kim Dotcom

Today, just under 18 months after it heard the important Dotcom appeal, the Supreme Court has now delivered its reserved judgment. More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today. “The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour And Greens Formally Sign Cooperation Agreement

The Labour Party leader says the cooperation agreement reached with the Greens means the two parties can agree to disagree. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ:Ngāi Tahu Sues Crown Over Water: 'Now Is The Time To Act'

Ngāi Tahu has taken legal action against the Crown to assert its rights over freshwater in the South Island, saying it has tried to engage with successive governments on the issue but has been ignored. More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 