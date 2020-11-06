Seeking Young Kiwis To Drive Youth Engagement With Parliament

Parliament’s engagement team is calling for young Kiwis to develop and promote a project of their choice, with the aim of increasing youth awareness of, and participation with, their Parliament. They’ll do so as one of eight members of a new youth group called Rito.

People aged 16-20 are invited to apply. No experience or knowledge of Parliament is necessary - just an understanding of how to engage with young people.

They’ll also need to be planning to reside in Wellington, Kāpiti, the Wairarapa, Palmerston North or neighbouring towns in 2021.

As a paid opportunity, members will receive the living wage for every workshop they attend. There are eleven, two-hour workshops planned for 2021. All travel expenses to and from workshops will also be covered.

To apply, an application form should be sent along with a submission outlining who the applicant is, what they’re passionate about, and why they want to be part of Rito. The format of the submission is up to them.

They could:

· send a picture

· write a blog

· create a mock petition on why they should be part of Rito and get family and friends to sign it

· make a video

· send a cover letter and CV

· write a list of ten reasons why they should be part of Rito

· create a website

· write an essay.



Applications are now open and will close 11.59pm, 30 November 2020.

Applicants should be advised of the outcome of their application by mid December 2020, with Rito scheduled to have its first meeting in February 2021.

KEY DETAILS:

WHAT: Rito – Parliament’s new group for young people

WHO: Youth aged 16-20, planning to reside in Wellington, Kāpiti, the Wairarapa, Palmerston North or neighbouring towns, in 2021

WHEN: Applications are open from 6 November 2020 – 30 November 2020.

HOW: Email application form and submission to rito@parliament.govt.nz

