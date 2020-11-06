Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Cannabis Referendum Result: Hāpai Te Hauora Urges For Health-focused Cannabis Law Reform.

Friday, 6 November 2020, 3:18 pm
Press Release: Hapai Te Hauora

-Today the final cannabis referendum count was released (including special votes)

-No 50.7% (Number of votes received: 1,474,635).

-Yes 48.4% (Number of votes received: 1,406,973).

-Total votes received: 2,908,071, vote difference 67,662.

Despite the gap closing slightly through the special vote count, recreational cannabis use continues to remain illegal under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The result today reflects that the majority of those who voted in this year’s general election were against the proposed model of legalisation for recreational cannabis use, however there was still a significant portion of our communities, reflected in the minimal percentage difference of 2.3% who were clear through their "no" votes that the status quo is not working.

Drug use has many mental, physical, social, financial and justice related implications and through the current judicial approach these impacts are not appropriately considered nor supported. It is imperative that social and health mechanisms take priority in the management of drug related harm.

Hāpai Te Hauora CEO Selah Hart says, "We must hold the government to account and continue to advocate for real systematic change that ensures that cannabis use does not continue to criminalise our people and contribute to recidivist relationships with the justice system".

Jessikha Leatham-Vlasic, Hāpai Te Hauora’s Māori Public Health Kaiwhakahaere says, "It is evident that there is strong public mandate for decriminalisation at the very least - we will continue these conversations with our communities so that our advocacy work best reflects their needs and aspirations".

"While there were strong public health regulations built into this legislation, our communities were clear that not only were there many areas of the proposed bill that would have needed strengthening to ensure equitable outcomes for Māori, they also expressed a lack of trust in NZ’s current social and health sectors to be able to effectively respond to the inevitable increase in pressure on these systems." Leatham-Vlasic continues.

Hart acknowledged that health-focussed cannabis law reform is a potential advocacy focus moving forward, she says, "we cannot continue to criminalise Māori for cannabis use, we must do better, as the implications don’t just effect the individual but impact is intergenerational". "As Māori Public Health leaders, it is our responsibility to ensure that we take the learnings from tobacco & alcohol controls and ensure that cannabis is most effectively regulated, particularly for our Māori communities who experience considerable inequities related to the harms of all of these substances".

Hāpai is encouraged at the turn out of Māori to the voting booths - whether or not they participated in the referendums, it reflects an increase in awareness of the importance of civic participation and ensuring our voices are contributing to the process.

To view the breakdown of referendum votes by electorate, follow this link https://electionresults.govt.nz/electionresults_2020/referendums-results.html

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hapai Te Hauora on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Results(so Far) From The US Election

Let’s be clear about what US President Donald Trump is doing. Last night’s declaration of victory before all the valid votes had been counted is an ongoing attempt at a presidential coup d’etat. It is a coup that he expects to be rubberstamped by a compliant Supreme Court and enforced on the streets by his goon squads of armed militia. If this was happening in Venezuela, New Zealand’s Foreign Minister would be denouncing it, and rightly so. So… where is the rebuke from our Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the defence of the principles that underpin democracy?.. More>>

 

General Election Full Results: National Lose Two Seats, Labour And Māori Gain One Each

The Electoral Commission has declared the official results for the 2020 General Election and referendums. Party vote - main points National has two fewer seats and Labour and the Māori Party each have one more: The number of seats in Parliament ... More>>

ALSO:


Dotcom Defense Team: Supreme Court Delivers Judgement On Kim Dotcom

Today, just under 18 months after it heard the important Dotcom appeal, the Supreme Court has now delivered its reserved judgment. More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today. “The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the ... More>>

ALSO:



Referendum Final Results: Results Unchanged, Cannabis 'No' Vote Shrinks

End of Life Choice Referendum The referendum asked the question: 'Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2019 coming into force?' 65.1% Yes 33.7% No 1.2% Informal VOTES NUMBER OF VOTES RECEIVED PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL VOTES Yes 1,893,290 65.1% ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Small Business Support And Jobs Top Priorities

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the new Labour Government’s top economic priorities before Christmas will be the extension of the Small Business Loan scheme and initiating the roll out of the Flexi-Wage job support programme in a speech delivered ... More>>

RNZ:Ngāi Tahu Sues Crown Over Water: 'Now Is The Time To Act'

Ngāi Tahu has taken legal action against the Crown to assert its rights over freshwater in the South Island, saying it has tried to engage with successive governments on the issue but has been ignored. More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 