Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Equal Pay Amendment Act Comes Into Force

Saturday, 7 November 2020, 2:31 pm
Press Release: Council of Trade Unions

The Equal Pay Amendment Act has now come into force.

"We are now closer to achieving equal pay in New Zealand. Now we are better able to remove the barriers which have stood between working women and fair pay," CTU President Richard Wagstaff said.

"It is to be celebrated that the Government has made it clear that they want the gender pay imbalance to be a thing of the past."

"This new law means that it is simpler to pursue an equal pay claim. It is a process that Unions have, and will continue to, take a lead on as a matter of priority. Recent significant settlements achieved by CTU union affiliates in education, health and the public service have demonstrated the effectiveness of the processes set out in the legislation which now comes into effect."

"This new process is based on New Zealand’s existing bargaining framework with additional support for reaching settlement if needed."

‘We look forward to working with employers, most of whom share our commitment to eliminating the gender pay gap in NZ," CTU President Richard Wagstaff said.

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Results(so Far) From The US Election

Let’s be clear about what US President Donald Trump is doing. Last night’s declaration of victory before all the valid votes had been counted is an ongoing attempt at a presidential coup d’etat. It is a coup that he expects to be rubberstamped by a compliant Supreme Court and enforced on the streets by his goon squads of armed militia. If this was happening in Venezuela, New Zealand’s Foreign Minister would be denouncing it, and rightly so. So… where is the rebuke from our Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the defence of the principles that underpin democracy?.. More>>

 

General Election Full Results: National Lose Two Seats, Labour And Māori Gain One Each

The Electoral Commission has declared the official results for the 2020 General Election and referendums. Party vote - main points National has two fewer seats and Labour and the Māori Party each have one more: The number of seats in Parliament ... More>>

ALSO:


Dotcom Defense Team: Supreme Court Delivers Judgement On Kim Dotcom

Today, just under 18 months after it heard the important Dotcom appeal, the Supreme Court has now delivered its reserved judgment. More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today. “The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the ... More>>

ALSO:



Referendum Final Results: Results Unchanged, Cannabis 'No' Vote Shrinks

End of Life Choice Referendum The referendum asked the question: 'Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2019 coming into force?' 65.1% Yes 33.7% No 1.2% Informal VOTES NUMBER OF VOTES RECEIVED PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL VOTES Yes 1,893,290 65.1% ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Small Business Support And Jobs Top Priorities

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the new Labour Government’s top economic priorities before Christmas will be the extension of the Small Business Loan scheme and initiating the roll out of the Flexi-Wage job support programme in a speech delivered ... More>>

RNZ:Ngāi Tahu Sues Crown Over Water: 'Now Is The Time To Act'

Ngāi Tahu has taken legal action against the Crown to assert its rights over freshwater in the South Island, saying it has tried to engage with successive governments on the issue but has been ignored. More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 