Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

CTU Announces New Economist And Director Of Policy

Sunday, 8 November 2020, 3:11 pm
Press Release: Council of Trade Unions

The Council of Trade Unions is delighted to announce the permanent appointment of Craig Renney to the position of CTU Economist and Director of Policy. Craig Renney replaces Andrea Black at the end of her fixed-term contract.

"Craig brings a wealth of experience with him having worked most recently for the Minister of Finance, Grant Robertson as his Senior Economic Advisor for five years. Craig previously worked at The Reserve Bank, Treasury, and the Ministry for Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE)," CTU Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges said.

Craig Renney said "This is a really important time to be joining the CTU and supporting the aspirations of the Union movement. There is a busy agenda ahead to create the industrial and economic policies we can all be proud of, and to help build the foundations of an economy and a labour market that is genuinely more productive, sustainable, and inclusive.

"I am particularly looking forward to working together with our partners in government, business, and the social sectors to tackle the problems facing working New Zealanders. The CTU believes that the core of the New Zealand economy is its people. As we emerge from the global pandemic and see economic growth return, we must ensure that the benefits of that growth are being delivered to all of them."

"We are incredibly grateful to have had Andrea Black with us over the past year. Andrea has made a stellar contribution. She has been a real asset to the CTU during an extremely challenging period as we rallied together to address the complexities of a global pandemic and its impact on working people's lives," Ansell-Bridges said.

"Andrea hands the reins over to Craig in December," Ansell-Bridges said.

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




US Election: Biden Wins

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their victory in the US Presidential election.

“The relationship between our two countries is strong, and I look forward to developing even closer relations with the incoming Biden Administration,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“As Vice President, Joe Biden was a close friend of New Zealand and visited here in 2016, the most senior US politician to do so since President Bill Clinton attended APEC in 1999.More>>

 

General Election Full Results: National Lose Two Seats, Labour And Māori Gain One Each

The Electoral Commission has declared the official results for the 2020 General Election and referendums. Party vote - main points National has two fewer seats and Labour and the Māori Party each have one more: The number of seats in Parliament ... More>>

ALSO:


Dotcom Defense Team: Supreme Court Delivers Judgement On Kim Dotcom

Today, just under 18 months after it heard the important Dotcom appeal, the Supreme Court has now delivered its reserved judgment. More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today. “The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the ... More>>

ALSO:



Referendum Final Results: Results Unchanged, Cannabis 'No' Vote Shrinks

End of Life Choice Referendum The referendum asked the question: 'Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2019 coming into force?' 65.1% Yes 33.7% No 1.2% Informal VOTES NUMBER OF VOTES RECEIVED PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL VOTES Yes 1,893,290 65.1% ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Small Business Support And Jobs Top Priorities

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the new Labour Government’s top economic priorities before Christmas will be the extension of the Small Business Loan scheme and initiating the roll out of the Flexi-Wage job support programme in a speech delivered ... More>>

RNZ:Ngāi Tahu Sues Crown Over Water: 'Now Is The Time To Act'

Ngāi Tahu has taken legal action against the Crown to assert its rights over freshwater in the South Island, saying it has tried to engage with successive governments on the issue but has been ignored. More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 