NZ Police Raid Of Society Members

Three weeks ago today the NZ police executed a search warrant in the homes of the two signatories of the NZ DPRK Society’s bank account and confiscated bundles of documents, bank statements, cell phones and laptops.

The search warrants stated that there were reasonable grounds to suspect a breach of United Nations Sanctions Regulations. Twenty-one days later, we have not been informed what the reasonable grounds for suspicion are, nor what the supposed breach of United Nations Sanctions might possibly be.

Cell phones and laptops are still being held by theNZ Police. There have been no responses to requests for their return.

We are guessing that the police raid was triggered by a US$2,000 donation to the DPRK Red Cross Society in March 2020 for purchase of PPE gear to protect border quarantine services personnel against the Coronavirus.

https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/WO2006/S00021/nz-ngo-provides-ppe-gear-to-north-korea.htm

A lawyer claiming to be an expert in UN Sanctions was subsequently interviewed by Radio NZ. She stated that the NZ DPRK Society had been sadly naive and that "the United Nations Sanctions prevent cash transfers to North Korean entities".

Something is very wrong if a cash donation to the DPRK Red Cross is against UN Sanctions!

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/123176312/police-confirm-kiwis-investigated-for-un-north-korea-sanctions-breach

https://www.counterpunch.org/2020/10/28/police-raid-humanitarian-group-over-pandemic-aid-to-north-korea/

