Statement On The Release Of Letters By Emirates Team New Zealand

In the face of further defamatory and baseless allegations again being levelled at ETNZ/ACE and its Directors we feel that we must now set the record straight having tried to respect a due process in this saga all year.

We have wanted to avoid such a public condemnation of MBIE but given their moves to conceal their totally inappropriate behaviour through this protracted contractual process, we now feel obliged to release a suite of letters addressed to MBIE and Ministers which call MBIE to account for their actions.

These letters paint quite a different story than that currently being presented.

As we state in these letters we would welcome the intervention of the Ombudsman or Public Services Commission to look at MBIE’s actions through this protracted process.

