Statement On The Release Of Letters By Emirates Team New Zealand
Tuesday, 10 November 2020, 2:10 pm
Press Release: Emirates Team New Zealand
In the face of further defamatory and baseless
allegations again being levelled at ETNZ/ACE and its
Directors we feel that we must now set the record straight
having tried to respect a due process in this saga all
year.
We have wanted to avoid such a public
condemnation of MBIE but given their moves to conceal their
totally inappropriate behaviour through this protracted
contractual process, we now feel obliged to release a suite
of letters addressed to MBIE and Ministers which call MBIE
to account for their actions.
These
letters paint quite a different story than that
currently being presented.
As we state in these
letters we would welcome the intervention of the Ombudsman
or Public Services Commission to look at MBIE’s actions
through this protracted
process.
