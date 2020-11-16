Activists Take Action Across The Country
Environment/social justice groups blockade
Ravensdown and Ballance depots, demand end to ‘blood
phosphate’ fertiliser in
NZ
Environment and social justice
groups are blockading Ravensdown and Ballance fertiliser
depots nationwide, demanding an end to the importing of
‘blood phosphate’ from the occupied Western Sahara
region and an immediate transition to regenerative farming
practices.
Activists from
Extinction Rebellion, Environmental Justice Ōtepoti, and
Free Western Sahara have chained themselves to the gates and
blockaded Ravensdown and Balance depots, preventing trucks
from entering and stopping the distribution of
fertiliser.
The Western
Sahara region, which is home to half a million indigenous
Saharawi people, is under military occupation by Morocco.
About 160,000 Saharawi people have been displaced by the
conflict. Morocco extracts rock phosphate from the region,
and “New Zealand is the only remaining Western nation”
still purchasing the stolen Western Sahara phosphate. Both
“Ravensdown and Ballance Agri-nutrients make up one third
of the total mined rock demand from Moroccan-run Bou Craa
Mine: in the occupied territory, and remain the two largest
global purchasers followed by China and
India.
Early this month the ship IVS WINDSOR
came into Tauranga and Bluff carrying blood phosphate that
is illegally mined in the Western Sahara. The mine has no
international recognition as a legitimate business, “nor
does any country officially recognise Morocco’s occupation
or governance as lawful” in the territory. Most of the
benefits are kept in Moroccan accounts and benefit Moroccan
workers, while many Indigenous Saharawi people are forced to
live fearfully in refugee camps in Algeria or beyond. These
ships travel in secret because the trade of blood phosphate
is likely to break international
law.
Social and Climate Activist Josie
Butler says ‘both Ravensdown and Balance are guilty of
receiving stolen goods and are supporting a military
occupation for the sake of profit’. .
We
must look at the effect these companies are having on our
international reputation as a clean green nation but also
one that prides itself on kindness and integrity. During the
horrific events of March the 15 2019 our prime minister said
the words ‘they are us’. Sadly through our actions of
allowing the plunder of WS to continue we are failing to
live up to this powerful statement. If these companies fail
to end the importation of ‘blood phosphate’ we demand
that
Jacinda Ardern and her government
step up and end it for them. To continue, puts New
Zealand’s international reputation into disrepute and is
unacceptable.
We also demand that Jacinda
Ardern and her government immediately begin investing in
green and regenerative transitions for our agriculture
industry. “Currently this industry is New Zealand’s
largest polluter to our climate and ecosystem”. Ravensdown
and Ballance are the life source behind the current model of
‘bigger is better’ by supplying the soil depleting,
river polluting synthetic fertilisers that fuel it without
any tangible alternative. The whole system must
change.
We will continue to take
action until both Ravensdown, Ballance and the Government
cease the importation of blood phosphate and start the shift
to regenerative food systems.
Last
Friday, Morocco broke the 30 year cease fire between Morocco
and the Polisario front. A bloody war is now raging
in Western Sahara. Ravensdown and Balance are now helping to
fund an armed conflict on foreign land and this is
unacceptable.
With love and
rage,
The people.