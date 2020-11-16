Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Animal Rights March - 28 November 2020 Wellington

Monday, 16 November 2020, 9:28 am
Press Release: Wellington Vegans

Hundreds of caring New Zealanders from around the country will rally together in the streets of Te-Whanganui-a-Tara to demand justice for animals.

Initiated by a local grassroots activist group, Wellington Vegan Actions, the aim of the march is to raise awareness about the systemic oppression of non-human animals.

The March will begin at 1pm at Te Papa, ending at Parliament where speeches will be given by animal rights activists to educate people on a range of issues facing animals in Aotearoa.

“We like to think of ourselves as a compassionate nation, but we cause unnecessary suffering and misery to millions of animals in Aotearoa,” says Chris Huriwai, spokesperson for the march. “If there were a need, I’d understand. But there’s no justification in this modern world for what we do to animals.”

Documentaries revealing the realities of animal farming and slaughterhouses have become more widespread in recent years. Cortnee Butler, one of this year’s speakers, has first-hand experience of working in a slaughterhouse.

“It left me traumatised. But it also left me informed,” Butler says, believing the majority of people would not choose to consume animals if they knew how they were turned into food.

There will be eight speakers in total, including ‘Mothers Against Dairy’ founder, Jessica Strathdee and ‘New Zealand Anti-Vivisection Society’ Executive director, Tara Jackson.

Demands being made of the government include a call for the abolishment of animal agriculture, animal testing, the use of animals in entertainment, and the killing of introduced species.

“Like us, animals can feel pain, love, happiness and fear.” says Mr Huriwai. “Our treatment of animals is one of the most urgent social justice issues of our time.”

This sentiment is echoed by over one thousand and three hundred people who have registered their interest in this event, with many traveling to be there.

The Animal Welfare Act 1999 sets out the needs of animals which must be met by persons in charge. However, animals bred for slaughter, animals considered as pests, and those used in scientific research are exempt from most of the protections in the Act.

“Different animals have different levels of protection by law, despite their shared capacity to suffer,” Mr Huriwai adds. “People are starting to realise that things can be different. That it hasn’t always been this way and doesn’t have to continue like this.”

WVA is a grassroots kaupapa formed to help facilitate actions that enable local activists, with the goal of becoming an inclusive hub for Wellington animal-rights activists to rally under.

Animals in Aotearoa

  • Over three million day-old male chicks are killed annually due to the egg industry. “Humane destruction” methods include being shredded alive in a macerator.

200 million land animals and countless marine life are killed for profit every year.

Due to the dairy industry, over two million bobby calves are separated from their mothers and killed annually.

Every year 300,000 animals are used for research, testing and teaching.

You can find our kaupapa, demands, and speakers on our website. Detailed information about our demands and specific sections of the Animal Welfare Act 1999 which create these exceptions can be found here. A list of resources can also be found on our website, as well as a link to Dominion.

