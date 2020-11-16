Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Fraud Awareness Week – COVID-19 Related Scams On The Rise

Monday, 16 November 2020, 2:59 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

This Fraud Awareness Week, Consumer Protection (MBIE) is encouraging people to be aware of new and sophisticated scams designed to encourage people to hand over money or personal information.

Scam and fraud reports to Netsafe rose by 73% in the April – June 2020 period which covered the majority of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Mark Hollingsworth, Manager Consumer Protection says the volume and complexity of scams targeting people in New Zealand is increasing and it’s important that people know what to look out for.

“COVID-19 related scams are on the rise as scammers target vulnerable people with promises around investing, job opportunities and sales of medical equipment or treatments. We’re encouraging people to make the right decision in those crucial early moments when they’re contacted unexpectedly,” says Mr Hollingsworth.

“We want people to automatically question unexpected calls and emails.”

“You should always double check if a person, offer or company is legitimate. It’s okay to hang up, and you can always search a business, bank or government department via Google or a printed directory and contact their Customer Help just to be sure.”

“So if you’re contacted out of the blue and asked for personal or financial information take the time to consider it as it may not be what it seems,” says Mr Hollingsworth.

As part of Fraud Awareness Week, Consumer Protection is raising awareness of the common signs of scams and tips to stay safe, including:

· A genuine business, bank or government department will never contact you to ask for your PIN, password or to move money to another account

· Never click on a link in an unexpected email or text – you could be giving access to your personal and financial details

· Always question uninvited approaches in case it is a scam. Instead, contact the company directly using a known email or phone number

· Don’t assume an email or phone call is authentic – just because someone knows your basic details (name and address, or mother’s maiden name) it doesn’t mean they are genuine

· Don’t be rushed into making a decision or financial transaction on the spot – a genuine bank or trusted organisation would never do this

· Listen to your instincts – if something feels wrong then it generally is.

Visit the Scamwatch page for more information on how you can prevent yourself and your whānau from being scammed.


Notes to editor:

· 73% increase in scams is from the Netsafe quarterly report found here: https://www.netsafe.org.nz/the-kit/fy20q4/

· Fraud Awareness week, 15-21 November 2020 is a cross-government initiative co-ordinated through the Inter-agency Fraud Working Group including:

o Banking Ombudsman

o CERT NZ

o Commerce Commission

o Commission for Financial Capability

o Consumer Protection

o Department of Internal Affairs

o Financial Markets Authority

o Netsafe

o NZ Bankers Association

o NZ Police

o New Zealand Telecommunications Forum

o Serious Fraud Office

· More information can be found at https://www.consumerprotection.govt.nz/ or our Fraud Awareness Week 2020 landing page https://www.consumerprotection.govt.nz/general-help/scamwatch/fraud-awareness-week-2020/

