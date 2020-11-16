Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Final Battle To Prevent South Taranaki Bight Seabed Mine Hits Supreme Court

Monday, 16 November 2020, 4:12 pm
Press Release: Kiwis Against Seabed Mining

Kiwis Against Seabed Mining (KASM) and Greenpeace will be in the Supreme Court today for the last battle in a long fight to oppose a seabed mine in the South Taranaki Bight.

The groups are appearing, alongside iwi, other environmental groups and fishing interests, to defend their resounding judgement from the Court of Appeal last year which upheld the High Court’s earlier decision to quash the EPA’s decision to grant Trans Tasman Resources’ (TTR) consent for seabed mining

TTR is seeking to dig up 50 million tonnes of the South Taranaki Bight every year for 35 years in a 66 square kilometre area, to access five million tonnes of iron ore, and dump the rest back into the ocean.

“It has been a long fight to oppose this mine since the EPA gave it the green light in 2017”, says Cindy Baxter of KASM “This is a precedent-setting case, and it’s important the law is as clear and strong as possible, in order to protect our oceans from damage by future seabed miners. Last year the Court of Appeal found that the environment was the bottom line, sending a powerful message that New Zealand waters are not open for pillage by seabed miners.”

Baxter says KASM is opposing TTR’s application, on behalf of the many thousands of people they represent, as well as on behalf of the marine environment. “This destructive practice has no place in our waters.”

Greenpeace Campaigner Jessica Desmond says, “The South Taranaki Bight is home to Aotearoa’s own population of blue whales, the critically endangered Māui dolphin, blue penguins and other ocean taonga. There is no way we should be opening this area to experimental extractive industries - the risk is just too great.”

Desmond also highlighted the enormous effort and cost incurred to communities around the country, who have opposed this mine for years (this is TTR’s second application, with the first being refused by the EPA in 2014)

“It’s not good enough to rely on the energy and resources of community activists, local iwi and environmental groups to protect our marine environment from international mining companies - we hope the new government will ban seabed mining in New Zealand waters.”

The case will be heard over three days between 17-19 November, and the two environmental organisations will be working alongside a range of other groups, including local iwi Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui, the trustees of Te Kaahui Rauru, Forest & Bird, the Taranaki-Whanganui Conservation Board, Te Ohu Kai Moana and a number of other fisheries interests.

The case begins in the Supreme Court at 1000 hrs Tuesday 17 November and is expected to finish at some point on Thursday 19 November.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kiwis Against Seabed Mining on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Adrian Orr’s Lending Scheme, The Collins Reshuffle And The Trump Coup

Does anyone under 50 know why “Muldoonist” is a bad word? David Seymour was one year old when Robert Muldoon lost the 1984 snap election. With that in mind, Seymour’s calling out of Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr’s recent stimulatory actions as “Muldoonist” and “unorthodox” (while slagging Orr himself as a “liability”) should be treated as a tantrum best handled by putting Seymour back in his cot again, until he cries himself to sleep. The adults have got this... More>>

 

Greens: Auckland COVID-19 Case Shows Need For Extended Sick Leave Before Busy Christmas Period

The case of an Auckland city worker heading to work with COVID-19 symptoms shows the need for urgent extended sick leave, Green Party Workplace Relations spokesperson Jan Logie said today. “What has become abundantly clear during the COVID-19 pandemic ... More>>

ALSO:

Industry: New Fund Launched To Reduce Carbon Emissions From Coal And Gas

The Labour Government is quickly delivering a key election policy that will help business to switch from fossil fuels like coal and gas to clean energy for process heat while accelerating the economic recovery from Covid. The $70 million fund will ... More>>

Economy: Crown Accounts Better Than Forecast As Confidence In The Economy Grows

The Government’s books were stronger than expected as the economy continues to recover post COVID lockdown, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson says. The Crown Accounts for the three months to the end of September show a lower than forecast ... More>>

ALSO:

Prime Minister: Masks To Be Compulsory On Some Transport

Masks will be mandatory on all domestic flights in New Zealand, as well as public transport in Auckland, from Thursday. More>>

ALSO:

Trade: New Zealand Signs Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership

Increase to New Zealand’s GDP by around $2 billion each year Increase opportunities for NZ exporters to access regional markets Cuts red tape and offers one set of trade rules across the Asia Pacific region New government procurement, competition policy More>>

ALSO:

Ministry Of Health: Auckland Community Case Update

Auckland Regional Public Health Service has this afternoon conducted a detailed interview with the case announced today at 1pm in the community in Auckland. We now know that this person’s role at A-Z Collection is in a customer facing role, as ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 